NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their regularly scheduled September meeting on Tuesday. Notable items of discussion included a second reading of an ordinance to amend the city Municipal Code in regards to yard sales, as well as the rescheduling of a city concert.
After the minutes from the August meeting were approved, City Administrator James Finchum gave his communication to the board. Finchum shared with the board his decision to continue to offer time-off benefits for vaccinated employees in the event they do contract COVID-19 and need to miss work.
Finchum also shared that the Chamber of Commerce had requested a postponement of their September Rhythm on the River concert to October 23. The board approved the postponement.
Following Finchum’s communication, the board approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-07, which would add a chapter to the Municipal Code to address yard and garage sales. The ordinance targets what have been called “perpetual yard sales,” and puts in place a restriction that does not allow sales on consecutive weekends.
The board went on to discuss a charter change that would give the Newport Fire Department hiring power over its employees without needed approval from the board for any hires or terminations.
This is the first step in a process that will take months to complete, and the board decided to send Mike Hansel and Steve Smith to the Civil Service Board meeting next week to further discuss the change.
The final item of business was a discussion of the sale of city property on Woodlawn Avenue. The city has received one official offer and one verbal offer, but they have also received word that the individual who made the original offer would be willing to increase his bid.
The board decided to move forward with the sale to the first individual, contingent on the buyer’s decision to repair the building’s roof within thirty days of purchase and to begin repair on a second property within 365 days of purchase.
With no other items of discussion, the meeting adjourned at 7:10 p.m.
