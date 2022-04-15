The Cocke County Partnership’s Department of Tourist Development serves as the marketing arm of the Cocke County Partnership. Tourism Director Linda Lewanski works daily to share Cocke County’s amazing story with visitors.
Marketing efforts are supported by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, membership in Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association, Great Smoky Mountains Association, Great Smoky Mountains Regional Greenway Council, Tennessee River Valley website and East Tennessee Preservation Alliance.
Lewanski has served as past chair of METTC, and on Scenic Byways Highway 25 E Committee, as secretary for Keep Cocke County Beautiful and RID (Remove Illegal Dumpsites), Board member for East Tennessee Preservation Alliance, former board member of Leadership Cocke County, member of the Stewardship Council for the National Geographic River Valley Geo Tourism project, Public Relations Chairman for KCCB and board member of the Cherokee National Forest’s Resource Advisory Committee.
Lewanski said it is important to be a part of a regional partnership. “Our East Tennessee Partners are special folks,” she said. “Each one of us knows the others’ assets, and we make a special effort to promote the region.” Lewanski is a Certified Tennessee Tourism Professional and a Tourism Marketing Professional.
She earned a certification as a Guest Service Professional and was named Tourism Leader of the Year in 2019 by METTC. In 2019 she was named NPT’s “Most Community Involved Person,” and in 2021 was named a Governor’s Volunteer Star.
The State’s trail initiative is of special interest to Cocke County. “We are lucky enough to be on three trails,” she continued. “Rocky Top, White Lightning and Sunnyside. Hundreds of miles of roads are receiving some wonderful attention. In addition, Scenic Byway Highway 25E brings even more attention to our corridors.”
As a member of East Tennessee River Valley GeoTourism MapGuide project, sponsored in part by National Geographic, Lewanski sees many folks interested in the region. “The MapGuide project has been a great opportunity to showcase our many assets and we look forward to the travelers it will generate.”
Rafting continues to boom and almost 300,000 folks went down the Pigeon River last year. And according to numbers from the 2021 season, the Pigeon River is now one of the most rafted river in America. Many of the rafting companies have added or improved opportunities at their outposts.
A concerted effort to brand the county as the Adventure Side of the Smokies continues this year and the Partnership was awarded a grant from ARC to develop mountain bike trails near the Cherokee National Forest.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development continues to offer a marketing grant to the department. “It is my distinct pleasure to be able to share Cocke County’s stories with our visitors,” Lewanski concluded. “Real heritage, real people, real adventure — for your next real adventure give us a holler — 423-625-9675 or visit www.yallvisitthesmokies.com”
