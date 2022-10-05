In approximately 1928, George Gregg donated land for the building of a church.
Timber of this new church, Greggs Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, was sawn by Earl and Cecil Lindsey, co-owners of the local sawmill.
Brother Clyde Peak was the first pastor. A memorial plaque has been placed in the church sanctuary of the present building naming each pastor who has served the church since its beginning.
In 1976, the old church was in poor condition, so the members decided to build a new church. Two members asked Brother Goodson Gregg and his wife, Sister Mary, to donate additional land for the building of a new church.
Out of love, this was done, and the new church was constructed and ready for occupancy in July of 1977.
In 1982, members added a picnic shelter, the cost of which was met by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Pastor Fred Gregg, a son of Goodson and Mary Gregg, preached the first service in the new building on Sunday, July 31, 1977. He continued to serve the church until Sunday, January 6, 1982.
Assistant pastor, Brother Frank Wine, was elected on August 10, 1983, at the new pastor. Later he accepted preaching duties at Baysinger Chapel. Four pastors served Greggs Chapel until Brother Fred Gregg returned.
Rev. Gregg faithfully served the church until his death on Dec. 18, 2018.
The church expanded again with the addition of a beautiful fellowship building that we use for various church functions.
Greggs Chapel also has a church van to pick up anyone wishing to attend services but who has no transportation.
Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m., church worship starts at 10:45 a.m., and evening service is held at 6 p.m. Wednesday night services start at 7 p.m.
