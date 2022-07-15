KNOXVILLE—If there were any concerns about Josh Heupel’s recruiting abilities heading into the offseason, they have been quelled in the month of July.
The second-year Tennessee head coach and his staff have assembled a stellar 2023 recruiting class so far and added to it on Sunday with a pair of defensive commitments from five-star edge prospect Chandavian Bradley out of Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri, and three-star linebacker Jalen Smith from metro-Atlanta’s Grayson High School.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bradley picked the Vols over Southern California, Texas A&M and South Carolina, among others, becoming the Vols’ 17th commitment of the 2023 class. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, tweeting “150% locked in!!!” accompanied by four graphics of him in a Tennessee uniform.
He is currently rated as the No. 5 player in the country at his position and the No. 36 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. Bradley is also the second five-star player in Tennessee’s class, joining California quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who committed to the Vols in March, the team’s highest rated commit.
Smith made his announcement a few hours later, announcing in a video on Twitter, “I’ll be committing to the University of Tennessee. Go Vols.”
The No. 40 linebacker in the nation per 247Sports, Smith tallied 173 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior in 2021. Tennessee beat out Virginia, Texas and Miami for Smith’s services.
Before Bradley and Smith’s commitments, Tennessee’s 2023 class was already rated atop the SEC ahead following commitments from four-star wide receiver Cam Seldon from Virginia and Georgia offensive lineman Sham Umarov late last week, but as of Sunday night, the Vols were up to No. 5 in the 247Sports team rankings with Georgia (7), Arkansas (8) and LSU (9) as the three other SEC teams in the top 10.
After an impressive first season in which Tennessee exceeded expectations and won seven games while shattering several offensive records, the Vols are going into Heupel’s second campaign with a world of momentum thanks to their success on the recruiting trail this summer.
Before Tennessee wrapped up spring practice, Iamaleava’s decision to pick the Vols provided some offseason momentum, but it has picked up even more since June, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
In the last month, Tennessee has received commitments from three-star safety John Slaughter, three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander and three-star defensive back Cristian Conyer in addition to landing Bradley and Smith.
In the era of the early signing period in December, stocking up on elite recruits with less than two months to go before the 2022 season starts is critical, and Heupel and company have done a good job of that so far.
Tennessee opens its season against Ball State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium on the SEC Network.
