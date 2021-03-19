Lavada Alice (Valentine) Queen, age 72 of Bybee, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milburn & Katherine Valentine; brothers, Pedro, Fred, & Donnie; and sisters, Legatha & Martha.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Charles E. Queen; daughter, Tammy (Steven) Webb; and sisters, Mary, Betty, & Peggy.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice; her primary care physician, Dr. David Kickliter; and friends, Everett, Jeff, & Scott, and all who have been kind and helpful throughout Lavada’s illness.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Joseph’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Roy Lewis officiating.
Family & friends may sign condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Queen family.
