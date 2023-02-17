CBB 1

Purdue center Zach Edey, right, shoots over Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

 Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo

The Golden State Warriors changed the way the NBA game was played by playing small, spreading the floor and relying heavily on the 3-point shot.

The successful tactic dribbled down to college basketball, with teams like Baylor, Virginia and Villanova winning national titles with their versions of position-less basketball.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.