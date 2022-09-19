NEWPORT— The streets of downtown Newport will once again be filled with people, food, crafts and entertainment as the Newport Harvest Street Festival, an East Tennessee tradition, returns for its 36th year on Oct. 1-2.

The highly anticipated annual event, which returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, once again promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.