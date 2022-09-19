NEWPORT— The streets of downtown Newport will once again be filled with people, food, crafts and entertainment as the Newport Harvest Street Festival, an East Tennessee tradition, returns for its 36th year on Oct. 1-2.
The highly anticipated annual event, which returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, once again promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember.
The aroma of festival food favorites, from fresh-squeezed lemonade, corn dogs and spiral taters to funnel cakes and deep-fried desserts, will entice festival goers.
The Chamber of Commerce has once again scheduled a wonderful entertainment lineup with many local musicians taking the stage, including the return of Big Creek Bluegrass and Loose Change. There will also be local dance studios making appearances. Be sure to catch the talented youth at Newport Dance and Cheer Academy as well as Max Movement Dance and Fitness. Bring your favorite lawn chair or pick out a spot at the entertainment stage, and watch and listen as these performers provide tunes sure to get your toes tapping.
On Sunday, festival-goers can experience gospel and Bluegrass Brookfield Drive delivering a performance you won't want to miss.
Newport AMVETS Post 75 will again coordinate the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 am on the Broadway side of the Courthouse lawn. All are encouraged to attend and show their appreciation to our military.
There will be plenty of opportunities as you stroll through the streets of downtown Newport to purchase many wares. Cookbooks full of recipes from some of the best cooks around, oil paintings, children’s toys, fall décor and other handmade items from local artists will no doubt catch your eye. There also will be several new vendors along the streets that you won't want to miss.
After getting in some shopping, let the kids stop by KiddieLand, which is located off the food court. With the purchase of an armband, children will have hours of fun hopping in the bounce house, enjoying a fast ride down one of the slides or jousting with friends. They can also play some ball.
Armbands will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday.
Children and adults will be able to get a view of the festival by train; the Kiwanis of Newport Train that is! When you depart from your train excursion, helicopter rides for children will be available from this group.
Make sure to see all the lovely ladies and babies that come to strut their stuff at the beauty pageants. Children up to 16 years old will compete in pageants according to their age bracket.
The ever-popular Miss Newport Harvest Festival, for females ages 16-21 years old, will be the last pageant of the day. All pageants will be located on the Broadway side of the courthouse lawn on Saturday beginning at 10:30 am.
Traditional artisan activities will be on the Main Street side (railroad tracks) of the courthouse. The Sevier County Antique Tractors are planning quite a display on the Broadway side and if that’s not enough, stop by the Keep Cocke County Beautiful booth for some fun as they will be having art classes for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.