NEWPORT—Just as the fundraising window for the Big Red Fire Choir’s Carnegie Hall trip is coming to a close, Mason Realty is stepping up to help the group reach its goal.
The company has partnered with businesses from across the community to create baskets filled with merchandise and cash prizes. On May 6 the items will be raffled off live on Facebook with winners taking home eight total prizes worth an overall value of more than $6,000.
Linda Smith, Administrative Assistant, and Eva Raines, Affiliate Broker at Mason Realty, worked diligently to craft each of the baskets. Smith said the community rose to the occasion when they asked for assistance.
“We are thrilled and overwhelmed at the response from the businesses and from our friends and family who have jumped in to help,” Smith said. “We thank them and appreciate their support for not only partnering with us, but for helping the choir. We decided to become engaged in the community, and we chose this fundraiser because the children have earned the trip to Carnegie Hall. Mason Realty wanted to jump in and help them raise the more than $20,000 they still need for the trip.”
Raffle tickets are being sold for $5 each or five for $20 through early May. The Mother’s Day and Father’s Day themed baskets each have $1,000 in cash inside, along with gift cards and gift certificates from local companies and businesses. Items like Avon, Norwex, Bath & Body Works, a Yeti product and Paul Mitchell hair products are included in the baskets, just to name a few. Stinnett Auto Group has also donated multiple $75 gift certificates as raffle items.
“I think people are jumping in to help because it’s the school,” Smith said. “I’m just amazed by the response we’ve seen on Facebook. I posted comment below if you want tickets, and people are really interested. They are sending me private messages wanting to come by the office or have us meet with them. We’ll be right there to get them tickets any way we can.”
CCHS Fire Choir Director Amanda Short said the Mason Realty fundraiser came as a complete surprise. The choir has held dozens of fundraisers over the last several months raising well over $100,000 toward their overall goal of $130,000. Short said the group’s options were running thin just as Mason Realty stepped in to help.
“I was floored by the fact that a group would come together and get as many other community organizations and businesses to join on this cause of getting us to Carnegie Hall,” Short said.
“There came a point where I wasn’t sure if we were going to make it or not, and I told the kids we might have to ask their families to put money toward this trip if they still want to be a part of it. I hated to be like that, but we had done every kind of fundraiser in the 30 plus that we have held. These individuals don’t even have a student that’s going to Carnegie Hall, but they believe in our community and our youth. To me, I just can’t even put words as to how appreciative I am.”
Short said her students were just as surprised when she told them about the fundraiser. She said that many of them wanted to come and meet with Mason’s representatives to thank them in person. With God leading the way and the community providing such support, Short said the choir will reach their goal.
“My student’s mouths dropped when I read the Facebook post to them about how much effort has gone into putting these baskets together. All the sponsors and donations coming from the people out of the goodness of their heart makes me so proud to be from Cocke County. We have a beautiful area with lots of heartfelt people who are loving and giving. Our community has gone over and beyond trying to help us reach our goal. We’re not to our goal yet, but I know we’re going to get there. I’m just having faith that God will make a way.”
Charles Mason, owner of Mason Realty, was more than glad to help with the fundraising effort. Music is near and dear to his heart as it was to his wife, Regenia.
Regenia Mason had an extensive list of musical achievements throughout her life and served as the music teacher at Newport Grammar School. Upon her passing in 2019, her husband created a scholarship in her honor that is awarded to a graduate pursuing a career in music. The $5,000 scholarship will be available to seniors once again next year.
“We’re here to help in any way we can,” Mason said. “Linda and Eva are super people, and they are extremely community oriented. They can’t get enough recognition for the work that they do. It’s all first class.”
Tickets are available for purchase at Mason Realty Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The office is located at 711 Cosby Highway in Newport. Mason Realty representatives and choir members will have stations set up at Walmart today for those looking to purchase tickets. The baskets will be on display to show individuals what they could potentially win in the raffle. A booth will also be set up at the Cocke County Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, April 23 at the A&I Fairgrounds.
