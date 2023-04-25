Burns 1

Tennessee's Chase Burns celebrated following a big weekend at home against Vanderbilt. The Vols swept the Commodores to make seven straight wins against their in-state foe from Nashville. 

 UTSports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After two dominant relief appearances in Tennessee's series sweep over No. 2 Vanderbilt last weekend, Chase Burns was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon by the league office.

The sophomore right hander picked up the win in Friday night's series opener and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to finish off the sweep in Sunday's series finale. In total, Burns retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced over his two scoreless outings.

