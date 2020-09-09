COCKE COUNTY—Dr. Sandra Manes and Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital recently announced the dates and times of several upcoming rabies clinics.
The events will be held rain or shine in the parking lots of each location.
Individuals that bring their pets are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The veterinarian will come to your vehicle.
A one year rabies vaccine will be $10, and a distemper/parvovirus shot will cost $16.
On Saturday, September 12 there will be three clinics held.
The first will take place at Cosby Elementary from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Smoky Mountain Elementary will be the next location, and the clinic will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 12 p.m.
The Grassy Fork Elementary Picnic Area will also be used for a clinic starting at 1:30 p.m. and running until 2 p.m.
Del Rio's Nature Center will be the last location of the afternoon. The clinic will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
The next round of clinics will be held on Saturday, September 26. The locations will be Bridgeport Elementary, Parrottsville Elementary and Edgemont Elementary.
The times of each clinic will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. respectively.
The last round of clinics for the fall will be held on Saturday, October 10 at Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital.
Cats will be taken from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m., and dogs will be vaccinated from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information visit http://cedarwoodvet.com.
