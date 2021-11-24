The City of Newport and the Tanner Preservation Alliance received some good news last week. The Tennessee Historical Commission approved their application for a marker highlighting the history of the historic school. The marker, which will take 18-24 weeks to create, will be placed on the Historic Tanner School building.
State historian Dr. Carroll Van West is working with officials on the new history room and Visitor Center, planned for the lower level of the building. Additional plaques and other dedicated items will be on display inside the Visitor Center and History Room.
West is currently creating the exhibits that further highlight the Tanner School and its role in the community along with other examples of the rich cultural heritage of the area. The alliance is seeking artifacts related to the school's history for display. Contact Carlene Robinson at 865-705-8679 if you have items.
(0) comments
