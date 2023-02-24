Preds 1

Nashville Predators right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

 Darren Yamashita, AP Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night.

Granlund has nine goals this season. Niederreiter extended his goal streak to three games. Yakov Trenin and Tommy Novak also scored for Nashville.

