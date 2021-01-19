Danny Lee Crawford, age 74, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021.
He was retired from GM Motors and Old Dominion Freight Lines.
He served in the U.S. Army from May 26, 1964 to May 25, 1970.
His hobbies included playing pool and fishing, hunting, and camping.
Danny is survived by his wife Mary P. Keller, sons Tim Crawford of New Market, TN., Tony Crawford and wife Sarah of Columbia, TN., and Chad Crawford of Jefferson City, TN., daughters Kristi Blazer of Chuckey, TN., Myra Ellison of Greeneville, TN., and Shirley Tahon of Newport, TN., brothers Mike Crawford of Greeneville, TN., Steve and Karen Crawford of Forest City, NC., sister Linda and Jerry Jones of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents Herman and Lucille Crawford, brothers Carl and Kenny Crawford, sister Judy Holzhoffer, and daughter Linda Webb.
He was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed by all.
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose. For all that we loved deeply becomes part of us.”
The family will have a memorial celebration at a later date, which will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.