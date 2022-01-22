The Earth is a treasure store of geological material, minerals and metals. They are located either in lodes, vein, seams, reefs or deposits, and the person who tries to locate these materials is called a prospector. Removing them from the Earth is called mining.
Mining has been occurring since the beginning of civilization. Of course, the primary goal of all mining is economic gain for those involved with the process. The secondary goals are the benefits to society that could be derived from what is mined.
The earliest mining here was for iron. That is known because there were iron furnaces here; this was the process by which the iron was separated from the ore which was dug from the ground In the Knoxville Register in 1819 a group of Cocke Countians were advertising the sale of a furnace within five miles of the Nolichucky River, possibly in the area of the present Luther Memorial community. Only a short distance away on the Greene County side of the river was the Bright Hope Furnace. In 1839 in the Tennessee Whig (Jonesborough), the Earps were advertising the sale of their furnace "thirteen miles south of New Port, on a very large creek, four miles above its confluence with the Big Pidgeon [sic] river." That would probably be somewhere in the vicinity of Cosby School.
Dr. Gerard Troost (1776-1850) became the first Tennessee Geologist, Mineralogist and Assayer in 1830. Born in Holland, he immigrated to America in 1810, arriving in Nashville in 1827. He was Professor of Science at the University of Nashville, 1828-1850. As State Geologist, he traveled over Tennessee investigating geological resources and soil types as well as promoting mining opportunities and envisioning travel routes. He was in Cocke County in 1839 and this was in his next official report…view of the different ores in Cocke county, to wit: Iron, Silver and Lead, together with a short description of the Chalybeate and Mineral Springs, which are located in that region, from the fact that part of your committee are personally acquainted with the localities of the county, and can testify, as to the correctness of that part of the report. Various denominations of ore in the connection with the foregoing are found in the same region; there has been found on Cosby's, in the said county, Red Lead, Zinc and Silver ore. (Daily Republican Banner [Nashville], January 11, 1840.
An article on Dr. Troost in the Kingsport Times in 1951 called him one of the foremost scientists of his day. It was through his investigations that the manganese deposits were found in Cocke County and the slate deposits in Sevier County and the marble deposits in Tennessee. .
The serious prospecting and mining efforts in Cocke County did not start until after the Civil War when the South was looking for new sources of revenue and northern or foreign capital was available to underwrite the operations. The presence in Cocke County of the railroad made this much more attractive to investors. In this era, the first mining record was found in the Nashville Union and American, November 2, 1870: Ten tons of zinc ore, said to be the richest and best ever found in Tennessee, has been mined recently in Cocke County.
Over the next thirty years, there were frequent reports in the area press of prospecting and mining activity in Cocke County. Following are some, but not nearly all, of such reports:
Nashville Union and American, July 14, 1874: The Jonesboro Echo states that a large lump of silver was recently found by Mr. William Templin on his farm in Cocke County near Newport. It weighs two hundred and eighty pounds, and if converted, coin would probably be worth $6,000 [more than a million dollars today]. There is no other silver in the vicinity, and by whom and when it was buried is an interesting question…
Union and American [Greeneville], February 1, 1877: The South Land and Mining Co. of Cocke County, are putting up buildings and making roads to commence operations on a large scale next spring. They have fine beds or iron ore and marble, with a prospect for copper. They are building a tram road down Brush Creek to connect with the C.C.G. and Charleston Railroad at Wolfe Creek…The company is composed of English capitalists and represent a large amount of money.
Morristown Gazette, May 8, 1878: The Newport Reporter says that Mr. Thomas Huff, who lives on the headwaters of Wolf Creek, Cocke County, has without dispute discovered a vein of gold on his land, which can not be surpassed by those of the noted gold regions. Mr. Huff has sent specimens to mining companies, and after being weighed, it was found to be worth 96 per cent.
Nashville Tennessean, February 24, 1880: From Newport Reporter: Last week Prof. W.T. Hart, Mineralogist, and Maj. Wm. Smith of Newport visited the gold regions of Wolf Creek. They returned with a favorable report and declare that the valuable metals are imbedded there in large quantities. A new discovery has recently been made of a very rich vein of silver and lead.
Nashville Tennessean, February 24, 1880: From Newport Eastern Sentinel: It is currently reported in this place that a valuable lead and silver mine was discovered on the lands of W.C. Roadman, near old Newport, about two weeks ago by J.M. Hamilton, a colored man living in that place…Specimens of the ore have been examined by professed mineralogists who declare it to be of a superior quality, composed of silver and lead of 85 percent. There exists in the minds and traditions of the oldest inhabitants hereabouts that there is hidden away somewhere near the place of the recent discovery and enormously rich silver and lead mine, and it is now thought it has been actually discovered.
Knoxville Daily Tribune, October 6, 1881: "Wolf Creek Granite" by Dr. Isham Peck…I wonder why more geologists do not come here. There is more geology to the square mile at what we call "the Bluff" (head of Wolf Creek, six miles from Wolf Creek depot) than any place I know of….I know there are several varieties of granite, gold and spectacular iron, and I think geolo- gists could find other things here…I found a granite boulder in the creek, differing from any granite I had ever seen…I secured specimens…It think it was about eight years ago that I met here Professor Bradley. I called his attention to my specimens…He went to "the Bluff" and when he returned he said "I have named your granite "unakite"…it is not found anywhere else in the world…
Milan [TN] Exchange, March 11, 1882: Newport Eastern Sentinel says reliable information reaches us that a rich silver mine has been discovered on the waters of Upper Cosby.
Knoxville Daily Tribune, May 22, 1883: Prof. H.E. Colton…has some fine specimens of Cocke County granite…Professor Colton thinks this granite is of a very superior and beautiful quality. He says there are many varieties of it varying in color from pink to shades of gray and green.
Morristown Gazette, November 21, 1883: Col. O.C. King: I have been spending a few days in Cocke County…I have been looking over some iron properties I have there…Circumstances had made me familiar with nearly all portions of Cocke County, and I found there some of the most extensive and certainly the richest deposits of iron ore in the United States. I have specular ores, magnetic ores, several varieties of brown hematites and ores mixed with manganese. There are literally mountains of ore, and they all lie convenient to the railroad…
Knoxville Daily Chronicle, August 7, 1883: At Wolf Creek well defined veins of quartz, carrying iron pyrite, enclosing gold, have been found but not worked.
Nashville Daily American, January 24, 1888: Newport News. From Maj. W.R. Smith we learn that there are some fine beds of manganese iron ore within three miles of this place. The beds are well located, admirably adapted to mining, and from every indication there are "solid mountains" of it. Maj. Smith owns 1000 acres of these mineral lands on which these manganese beds are located, running northeast to northwest. In one place he has opened them forty-five yards wide and to a depth of twenty-three feet…Recently he sent specimens to Carnegie Bros., Bessemer, PA, the largest steel manufacturers in America and the analysis brought an order for two car loads.
Morristown Gazette, March 8, 1889: A coal mine has been opened at Wolf Creek, Cocke County.
The Comet [Johnson City], May 23, 1901: A 150-barrels-per-day oil well is reported open on the farm of Mrs. Nancy Jones in Cocke County, Tenn.
This article has just shared the reports as they appeared in the various newspapers, but in no way are the accuracy of these reports guaranteed. Some local residents may have heard stories of the prospecting and mining activities in their neighborhoods in the past.
