Imogene Neas Freeman, age 92, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul Freeman; daughter, Regenia Freeman Mason; parents, Leo and Suella (Freshour) Neas, and brothers, James and Fred Neas.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Charles Mason, Sr.; sister, Barbara Neas Davis; grandson, Charles Mason, Jr., great-grandson, Jackson Mason; niece, Tracey Echelbacher and family, and nephew, Brent Davis.
She is also survived by her cousin Norma Jean (Fred) Myers, and her sisters-in-law and other relatives of the Neas, Freshour and Freeman families. Imogene also leaves her beloved and constant companion, her cat Smoky.
Imogene graduated from Parrottsville High School and attended East Tennessee State College for two years.
She began her teaching career at Baltimore and Long Creek one room school. In 1947, she married Paul Freeman.
When Paul finished his navy tour, he joined his father in the furniture business. The couple lived first in White Pine and later moved to Newport.
Imogene became a stay-at-home mom to their daughter Regenia.
Later, Imogene returned to college and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Carson-Newman College.
She taught at Northport Elementary School and later served as principal for a year, Imogene finished her teaching career at Edgemont Elementary.
Imogene was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the Cocke County Retired Teachers and the DAR.
She served on the Newport Grammar School Board of Education and was chairman for a term.
She also was an active member of the First Baptist Church working primarily with the youth and college-age students.
Later, she became chairperson of the church ushers committee. Imogene assisted many brides as their wedding director, and she also planned and catered various receptions with her friends, Etholeen Burchette and Elizabeth Hurst.
In addition to her church and community activities, Imogene loved gardening and her farm. She enjoyed tending to her irises at her home or her day lilies on the farm.
Imogene could be found headed to her Happy Hollow farm to check on her cattle even in her later years.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her caregivers: Sue Crum, Grace Greenway and Marcy Hook for their excellent care of Imogene.
They are also indebted to Tammy and “Jabo” Francis and to Smoky Mountain Hospice for the attention they gave to Imogene’s needs.
Additionally, they are appreciative of the kindness of the Wellington Manor staff this week.
In light of COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends may come by Manes Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Dr. Rich Lloyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to the Regenia Mason Memorial Music Scholarship Fund.
Donations may be mailed to Cocke County Education Foundation, % Tommy Bible, JCCUD, 122 Highway 25 E, Newport, TN 37821.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.