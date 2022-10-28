RAVENS 1

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

 Chris O'Meara, AP Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-yard-old Brady finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots.

