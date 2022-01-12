Probation Violation: Deputy Alison Brooks was notified by the Cocke County Jail Annex staff of a warrant that needed to be sign. Upon arrival, Brooks served Crystal Walker with an active outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation. Walker was served at the County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of the 440 Truck Stop in reference to a male in the roadway waving a flag and yelling/cursing at vehicles. When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with Tommy Spence and Joe Stewart. Deputies had spoken to both individuals approximately 30 minutes before in regard to them possibly going through peoples’ mailboxes. Tommy Spence did have a flag that was attached to a pitch fork during his first encounter with law enforcement. While talking to Spence at the 440 Truck Stop, he had stated that he was “yelling at his friend and trying to cross the road.” Boyce spoke with Stewart who stated that Spence was cursing at vehicles that were driving by. Spence was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail for on the charge of disorderly conduct.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
