Registration for Walters State’s Talented and Gifted (TAG) Program officially opened with a TAG coordinator luncheon on the college’s Morristown Campus. Rebekah Wills, inclusion and gifted teacher, represented the Cocke County School System.
TAG serves students in grades five through eight with enrichment classes. TAG will meet on the college’s Morristown Campus for four consecutive Saturdays beginning Jan 14. Feb. 11 is reserved as a snow make-up day if needed. Sessions meet from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Students can choose two of the 35 classes available. Returning favorites include drawing, acting, archery, chemistry crime scene investigation, forensic science, marine biology, movie production, physics (launch rockets), pottery, robot wars, Muggle Studies, and web design. New classes this year include Chinese, insects, Python TI Coding, Scratchers (coding), VEX robotics and underwater robotics.
“This year, we are glad to offer these new classes with many of our favorites from last year,” Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs with the college’s Division of Workforce Training. “We also have great instructors. For many of our students, TAG is their first visit to a college campus and opportunity to meet a college professor. That has a lasting impact, as many of our students go on to be successful in college.”
The cost is $199 with a limited number of scholarships available. The deadline to register is Dec. 12. Classes are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
