LARRY BROWN 1

FILE - SMU head coach Larry Brown watches his players from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on March 6, 2016, in Cincinnati. Brown, the legendary basketball coach who won titles in the NCAA and the NBA, is taking a leave of absence as his role as the special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue”, the school announced Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. 

 John Minchillo, AP Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a "minor medical issue."

The school announced the move on Sunday, saying the 82-year-old Brown hopes to return soon.

