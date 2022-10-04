Anderson County 49, Knoxville Carter 22
Austin-East 71, Union County 22
Bartlett 34, Houston 24
Baylor 31, McCallie 27
Bearden 21, Bradley Central 7
Beech 38, West Creek 0
Bolton 36, Bolivar Central 14
Booker T. Washington 50, Middleton 0
Brainerd 28, Loudon 14
Brentwood 24, Independence 23
Brentwood Academy 45, CBHS 9
Camden Central 56, Houston County 30
Cane Ridge 35, Smyrna 14
Cannon County 30, Grundy County 12
Cascade 49, Forrest 0
Centennial 21, Franklin 14
Cheatham County 19, White House-Heritage 16
Chester County 45, Jackson South Side 13
Christian Heritage, Ga. 70, Ezell-Harding 0
Clarksville 56, Hendersonville 36
Clarksville NE 54, Clarksville NW 6
Clay County 62, Red Boiling Springs 7
Cleveland 28, Maryville 24
Coalfield 49, Midway 0
Coffee County 34, Warren County 17
Collierville 20, Germantown 6
Collinwood 22, Huntland 20
Cosby 41, North Greene 26
Covington 34, Dyersburg 0
Crockett County 17, Milan 14
DCA 47, Clarksville Academy 6
Daniel Boone 31, CAK 7
David Crockett 41, Cherokee 12
DeKalb County 48, Livingston Academy 0
Dickson County 34, LaVergne 28
Dobyns-Bennett 34, Jefferson County 10
Dyer County 36, Memphis Overton 35
Eagleville 14, Wayne County 12
East Hamilton 27, Chattanooga Central 10
East Nashville Literature 25, Green Hill 15
East Ridge 40, Sequoyah 0
East Robertson 12, Watertown 6, OT
Fairley 74, Frayser 6
Fairview 30, White House 6
Farragut 35, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Fayetteville 67, Cornersville 6
Franklin County 42, Lincoln County 7
Franklin Road Academy 39, CPA 38
Friendship Christian 49, Bell Buckle 7
Gallatin 42, Rossview 7
Gibbs 42, Scott County 14
Goodpasture 41, BGA 13
Gordonsville 14, Jo Byrns 6
Grainger 28, Volunteer 7
Greenbrier 20, Montgomery Central 7
Greeneville 61, Seymour 0
Hampton 37, South Greene 0
Happy Valley 35, Cumberland Gap 32
Harpeth 29, Trousdale County 28
Haywood County 47, Jackson North Side 0
Henry County 29, Springfield 28
Hillsboro 49, Hunters Lane 7
Huntingdon 50, Gibson County 6
Jackson Christian 55, Rosemark Academy 7
Johnson County 22, Claiborne County 21
Karns 38, Lenoir City 36
Kirby 33, Fayette Ware 30
Knoxville Catholic 43, Father Ryan 42
Knoxville Fulton 48, South Doyle 29
Knoxville West 41, Heritage 0
Lake County 42, West Carroll 22
Lausanne Collegiate 37, ECS 7
Lebanon 41, Shelbyville 7
Lexington 28, Hardin County 21
Lipscomb Academy 58, Davidson Academy 6
Lookout Valley 44, Copper Basin 14
MUS 19, Briarcrest 17
Maplewood 32, Jackson County 18
Marion County 62, Tellico Plains 14
McEwen 46, Perry County 7
McKenzie 40, Dresden 7
McMinn Central 17, Kingston 14
McNairy Central 50, Liberty Magnet 36
Meigs County 20, Polk County 0
Memphis Central 49, Kingsbury 6
Middle Tennessee Christian 15, King’s Academy 12
Millington 14, Ripley 0
Monterey 30, Lakeway Christian 21
Morristown West 30, Tennessee 7
Morristown West 30, Tennessee 7
Mt. Pleasant 38, Richland 28
Munford 60, Brighton 7
Nashville Christian 13, Grace Christian — Franklin 0
Nashville Overton 33, McGavock 22
Nolensville 42, Spring Hill 0
Oakdale 36, Sunbright 8
Oakland 53, Blackman 18
Oliver Springs 31, Harriman 28
Ooltewah 32, Howard 0
Page 48, Columbia 13
Peabody 36, Halls 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 77, Glencliff 0
Pigeon Forge 21, Northview Academy 20
Portland 28, Kenwood 14
Powell 30, Oak Ridge 14
Raleigh Egypt 12, Hamilton 8
Ravenwood 35, Summit 7
Red Bank 28, Hixson 7
Riverside 49, East Hickman 13
Rockwood 42, Oneida 24
Scotts Hill 28, Hickman County 7
Sequatchie County 37, Community 0
Sevier County 7, Knoxville Halls 0
Sheffield 48, Memphis Business 0
Smith County 41, Stratford 14
South Fulton 46, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34
South Gibson 42, Obion County 21
South Pittsburg 59, Chattanooga Prep 0
St. George’s 27, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 14
Stone Memorial 40, Cumberland County 14
Sweetwater 35, Signal Mountain 32
Sycamore 49, Stewart County 7
Trinity Christian Academy 50, Harding Academy 7
Tullahoma 42, Hillwood 10
Tyner Academy 41, Bledsoe County 7
USJ 54, Fayette Academy 7
Upperman 28, Macon County 14
Walker Valley 25, Rhea County 14
West Greene 42, Cloudland 0
West Ridge 42, William Blount 14
Westmoreland 30, Whites Creek 0
Westview 47, Union City 20
Whitehaven 21, Arlington 3
Whitwell 30, Sale Creek 0
Wilson Central 31, White County 28
York Institute 34, Wartburg Central 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.