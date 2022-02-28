Just over a week ago the United States Senate passed, by uncontested or unanimous Voice Vote, S.3541 — Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (117th Congress (2021-2022)). This bill is directed to change provisions of Section 1710(e)(3) of title 38, United States Code Eligibility for hospital, nursing home, and domiciliary care.
The bipartisan bill was proposed by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman, Senator. Jon Tester, (D-MT), and Senator. Jerry Moran, (R-KS(the committee’s ranking Republican). Soon the House version of a bill, also dealing with Toxic Exposure, will soon be coming to vote. They are certainly two different bills!
SENATE BILL
S. 3541 came to the full Senate on February 8th as legislation that would have a price tag of 282 Billion dollars was paired down to just $1 Billion is touted to help over 1 million Veterans. I have read both the original bill that was presented and the version that was passed. There are less than 50 words different, and I have not found what caused the compromise to be $27 billion less.
I did find that this legislation is full of sections relating to Analysis and reports on current treatment of medical conditions due to toxic exposure. It includes Analyzing the Mortality of those who served in Southwest Asia, due to respiratory disease. A study on the Health Trends of Post 9/11 Veterans. A study on Cancer Rates among Veterans. The VA will create a Publication that will list resources for those exposed and their caregivers. And a report on an Individual Longitudinal Exposure Record and the usefulness of such report.
What S. 3541 will do is expand of eligibility for health care from Department of Veterans Affairs for certain veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. It amends three specific dates and further defines the areas served-in (by medals awarded), in Title 38, to read:
(1) in subparagraph (A)
(A) by striking January 27, 2003, and inserting September 11, 2001; and
(B) by striking five-year period and inserting ten-year period;
(2) by amending subparagraph (B) to read as follows:
(B) With respect to a veteran described in paragraph (1)(D) who was discharged or released from the active military, naval, air, or space service after September 11, 2001, and before October 1, 2013, but did not enroll to receive such hospital care, medical services, or nursing home care under such paragraph pursuant to subparagraph (A) before October 1, 2022, the one-year period beginning on October 1, 2022.
Section 1710(e)(1)(D) of such title is amended by inserting after Persian Gulf War the following: (to include any veteran who, in connection with service during such period, received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Service Specific Expeditionary Medal, Combat Era Specific Expeditionary Medal, Campaign Specific Medal, or any other combat theater award established by a Federal statute or an Executive Order).”
This S.3541 bill took less than ten days to be passed by the Senate and was announced by Senator Tester who said, “This kind of swift action is a testament to what can be accomplished when we all row in the same direction, and I encourage my House colleagues to join us in getting this bill across the finish line to quickly deliver relief where it’s most needed”. Others are saying it may have been too quick though because it does not contain a list of presumptives due to the exposure or any mentioned disabilities that will covered.
HOUSE BILL
On February 18th it was sent to the House who have been working on similar bill, a much different version that has taken a lot longer to get to a vote by the Whole House. H.R.3967 — Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 (PACT) Act of 2021 (117th Congress (2021-2022) sponsored by Representative Takano, Mark [D-CA-41]. It was Introduced to the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, June 17, 2021, and sent to the Whole House on June 24, 2021. On February 22nd it got the stamp of approval by the Committee of Armed Services and placed on the calendar for vote of the Whole House. The vote is scheduled for next week and may have been done prior to today’s paper.
The House’s bill covers a larger group of Veterans. It would add twenty-three diseases to the VA’s presumptive lists that cover other than just Post 9/11 Veterans. It also would extend coverage to Vietnam veterans suffering hypertension and veterans exposed to radiation during nuclear waste cleanup. It also expands the definition and those Veterans who would be eligible due to where they were stationed while on active duty.
This bill expands, by definition what the risk activity the assignment caused, and that the exposure could be a “substance, chemical, or an airborne hazard”. It requires the VA to ensure there are services and personnel available to treat the newly eligible Veterans. The bill also requires the VA to “establish presumptions of service connection based on toxic exposure through a Formal Advisory Committee on Toxic Exposure that, “provides advice to the Secretary on toxic exposed veterans and cases in which veterans who, during active military, naval, or air service, may have experienced a toxic exposure or their dependents may have experienced a toxic exposure while the veterans were serving in the active military, naval, or air service”.
The meat of this bill lies within the new list of diseases that will be added to the presumptives and the group they apply to. The following is from the text of H. R. 3967.
TITLE IV—PRESUMPTIONS OF SERVICE CONNECTION
SEC. 401. — Treatment of veterans who participated in cleanup of Enewetak atoll as radiation-exposed veterans for purposes of presumption of service connection of certain disabilities by department of veterans affairs.
(v) Cleanup of Enewetak Atoll during the period beginning on” January 1, 1977 and ending on December 31, 1980.”.
SEC. 402. — Treatment of veterans who participated in nuclear response near Palomares, Spain, as radiation-exposed veterans for purposes of presumption of service connection of certain disabilities by department of veterans affairs.
(vi) Onsite participation in the response effort following the collision of a United States Air Force B–52 bomber and refueling craft “January 17, 1966, and ending March 31, 1967.”.
SEC. 403. — Presumptions of service connection for diseases associated with exposures to certain herbicide agents for veterans who served in certain locations.
(1) performed in the Republic of Vietnam during the period beginning on “January 9, 1962, and ending on May 7, 1975”;
(2) performed in Thailand at any United States or Royal Thai base during the period beginning on” January 9, 1962, and ending on June 30, 1976”, without regard to where on the base the veteran was located or what military job specialty the veteran performed;
(3) performed in Laos during the period beginning on “December 1, 1965, and ending on September 30, 1969”;
(4) performed in Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province during the period beginning on “April 16, 1969, and ending on April 30, 1969”; or
(5) performed on Guam or American Samoa, or in the territorial waters thereof, during the period beginning on “January 9, 1962, and ending on July 31, 1980”, or served on Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll during the period beginning on “January 1, 1972, and ending on September 30, 1977”.
© Eligibility For Hospital Care And Medical Services.—Section 1710(e)(4), as amended by section 103, is further amended by
1116. Presumptions of service connection for diseases associated with exposure to certain herbicide agents; presumption of exposure for veterans who served in certain locations.”.
SEC. 404. — Addition of additional diseases associated with exposure to certain herbicide agents for which there is a presumption of service connection for veterans who served in certain locations.
(L) Hypertension.
(M) Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance
SEC. 405. — improving compensation for disabilities occurring in Persian gulf war veterans.
(a) Reduction In Threshold Of Eligibility.—Subsection (a)(1) of section 1117 is amended by striking “became manifest—inserting became manifest to any degree at any time.
© Establishing Singular Disability-Based Questionnaire
(d) Expansion Of Definition Of Persian Gulf Veteran.— inserting “, Afghanistan, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, or Jordan,” after “operations”.
SEC. 406. — Presumption of service connection for certain diseases associated with exposure to burn pits and other toxins.
Short Title.—This section may be cited as the “Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act”.
“§ 1120. Presumption of service connection for certain diseases associated with exposure to burn pits and other toxins
Presumption Of Service Connection — For the purposes of section 1110 of this title, and subject to section 1113 of this title, a disease specified in subsection (b) becoming manifest in a covered veteran shall be considered to have been incurred in or aggravated during active military, naval, or air service, notwithstanding that there is no record of evidence of such disease during the period of such service.
Diseases Specified — The diseases specified in this subsection are the following:
(1) Asthma that was diagnosed after service of the covered veteran as specified in subsection ©.
(2) The following types of cancer:
(A) Head cancer of any type.
(B) Neck cancer of any type.
(C) Respiratory cancer of any type.
(D) Gastrointestinal cancer of any type.
(E) Reproductive cancer of any type.
(F) Lymphoma cancer of any type.
(G) Lymphomatic cancer of any type.
(H) Kidney cancer.
(I) Brain cancer.
(J) Melanoma.
(K) Pancreatic cancer.
(3) Chronic bronchitis.
(4) Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
(5) Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis.
(6) Emphysema.
(7) Granulomatous disease.
(8) Interstitial lung disease.
(9) Pleuritis.
(10) Pulmonary fibrosis.
(11) Sarcoidosis.
(12) Chronic sinusitis.
(13) Chronic rhinitis.
(14) Glioblastoma.
(15) Any other disease for which the Secretary determines, pursuant to regulations prescribed under subchapter VII that a presumption of service connection is warranted based on a positive association with a substance, chemical, or airborne hazard specified in section 1119(b)(2) of this title.”
There are many more parts to this legislation including possible healthcare for dependents. If all these presumptions for the burn pit Veterans, it will take a lot of VA staff to work the claims. I will follow up next week with the results of the Houses’ vote on H.R. 3967 and the rest of the parts of the legislation.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is TOMORROW NIGHT Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be THIS Friday, March 4th. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday March 8, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
