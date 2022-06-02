Parrottsville Elementary Honor Roll Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 3RD GRADEHIGH HONORS: Ella Beth Kickliter, Blaine WhiteHONORS: Ellie Allen, Jaxon Anderson, Karsyn Blazer, Andrew Cansler, Brantlee Hamilton, McCoy Key, Holden McMahan, Genevieve Poland, Jude Ramsey, Paisley Ramsey, Kaden Shelton, Jonah Sims, Ethan Stinson, Makenzi Strickland, Vera Weisbrodt4TH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Addison FisherHONORS: Logan Allen, Kaylee Blackwell, Mariel Cooley, Joseph Dyke, Hazel Hill, Malachi Howard, Harly Kenely, Jasper Pack, Emily Rigg, Ella Roberts, Chelsea Shelton, Cinda Sisk, Kailynn Ward, Kinleigh Whitlock, Levi Wyatt5th GRADEHIGH HONORS: Adilynn Banks, Tristan Cogdill, Ari Cutter, Hunter Gould, Hudson Hall, Abe Kickliter, Johanah Ponder, Dillon Ramsey, Chloee Stokely, Lily Suggs, Braelyn TalleyHONORS: Karlie Almas, Jolee Ball, Isabell Beaty, Charlie Blackman, Christopher Fields, Denver Goan, Cadence Holt, Tristan Keller, Aubrey McMahan, Helmer Montiel, Silas Poland, Tucker Reichert, Levi Rutledge, Bella Saylor, Zyler Smith, Aiylan Thompson, Carley Webb, Dexton Webb, Seth Wilson6TH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Clarissa Baldus, Kenleigh Campbell, Hannah Fisher, Joseph Gould, Loretta Kickliter, Georgia Knight, Molly Layman, Emelia Martinez, Chloe Niethammer, Elizabeth Prias, Braylee Sane, Jasmine WestonHONORS: Kaylee Atkins, Emma Griffin, Eddie Hickman, Mackenna Howard, Kaylee Livesay, Isaiah Moore, Wyatt O’Bryon, Nahla Orlando, Jarrod Owens, Kylee Owens, Autumn Shelton, Daniel Stinson, Dalton Trentham, Easton Whitlock, Micah Williams7TH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Tova Cutter, Brody Gardner, Isaac Hill, Caden Lovell, Isabella Neely, Rahli PolandHONORS: Wyatt Banks, Kaven Foehner, Landon Osornio, Jack Watts8TH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Serenity Boyette, Cienna Brewer, Carlissa Dockery, Kate Kickliter, Celeste McNealy, Daniel Price, Eli Roberts, Colton Sane, Kadence Watson, Jasmine Williams, John WilsonHONORS: Karissa Arwood, Devin Caldwell, Javin Campbell, Skylar Cash, Khloe Caughron, Blakelyn Clevenger, Brookelyn Clevenger, Timothy Field, Dylan Fox, Madden Hamilton, Hailee Hartsell, Nate Mason, Savannah McGaha, Dustin Rumery, Debbie Shular, Vincent Steinbacher, Mckenzie Wyatt Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Timothy Field Hamilton School Dylan Fox Hailee Hartsell Nate Mason Savannah Mcgaha Dustin Rumery Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
