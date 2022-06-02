3RD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Ella Beth Kickliter, Blaine White

HONORS: Ellie Allen, Jaxon Anderson, Karsyn Blazer, Andrew Cansler, Brantlee Hamilton, McCoy Key, Holden McMahan, Genevieve Poland, Jude Ramsey, Paisley Ramsey, Kaden Shelton, Jonah Sims, Ethan Stinson, Makenzi Strickland, Vera Weisbrodt

4TH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Addison Fisher

HONORS: Logan Allen, Kaylee Blackwell, Mariel Cooley, Joseph Dyke, Hazel Hill, Malachi Howard, Harly Kenely, Jasper Pack, Emily Rigg, Ella Roberts, Chelsea Shelton, Cinda Sisk, Kailynn Ward, Kinleigh Whitlock, Levi Wyatt

5th GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Adilynn Banks, Tristan Cogdill, Ari Cutter, Hunter Gould, Hudson Hall, Abe Kickliter, Johanah Ponder, Dillon Ramsey, Chloee Stokely, Lily Suggs, Braelyn Talley

HONORS: Karlie Almas, Jolee Ball, Isabell Beaty, Charlie Blackman, Christopher Fields, Denver Goan, Cadence Holt, Tristan Keller, Aubrey McMahan, Helmer Montiel, Silas Poland, Tucker Reichert, Levi Rutledge, Bella Saylor, Zyler Smith, Aiylan Thompson, Carley Webb, Dexton Webb, Seth Wilson

6TH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Clarissa Baldus, Kenleigh Campbell, Hannah Fisher, Joseph Gould, Loretta Kickliter, Georgia Knight, Molly Layman, Emelia Martinez, Chloe Niethammer, Elizabeth Prias, Braylee Sane, Jasmine Weston

HONORS: Kaylee Atkins, Emma Griffin, Eddie Hickman, Mackenna Howard, Kaylee Livesay, Isaiah Moore, Wyatt O’Bryon, Nahla Orlando, Jarrod Owens, Kylee Owens, Autumn Shelton, Daniel Stinson, Dalton Trentham, Easton Whitlock, Micah Williams

7TH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Tova Cutter, Brody Gardner, Isaac Hill, Caden Lovell, Isabella Neely, Rahli Poland

HONORS: Wyatt Banks, Kaven Foehner, Landon Osornio, Jack Watts

8TH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Serenity Boyette, Cienna Brewer, Carlissa Dockery, Kate Kickliter, Celeste McNealy, Daniel Price, Eli Roberts, Colton Sane, Kadence Watson, Jasmine Williams, John Wilson

HONORS: Karissa Arwood, Devin Caldwell, Javin Campbell, Skylar Cash, Khloe Caughron, Blakelyn Clevenger, Brookelyn Clevenger, Timothy Field, Dylan Fox, Madden Hamilton, Hailee Hartsell, Nate Mason, Savannah McGaha, Dustin Rumery, Debbie Shular, Vincent Steinbacher, Mckenzie Wyatt

