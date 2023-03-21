Dobbs 1

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Free agent quarterback Dobbs has agreed to re-sign with the Browns to back up starter Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, March 20, 2023. 

 Paul Sancya, AP Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs is back with the Browns as a backup.

The free agent quarterback, who spent most of last season with Cleveland, agreed Monday to a one-year contract and will be the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson next season.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.