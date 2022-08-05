COSBY — In her time at Cosby, upcoming senior Katie Myers has experienced an unusually high coaching turnover rate for high school volleyball.
“My four years, I’ve had like five different coaches,” she said succinctly.
Now, though, that coaching carousel has come to a stop — or has at least maintained a consistent speed — since Cocke County alum Taylor Halcomb has taken the reins.
Halcomb, 19, was hired last summer. At that point, Myers said, “things weren’t easy” for Cosby volleyball.
“We were kind of rough from the start because we’ve not had much consistency,” she said.
What caused the turnover rate that led to such inconsistency?
“We’re not really sure what happened,” said Myers. “It’s just kind of been very confusing, and we haven’t gotten many answers.”
Throw in Halcomb’s late start — “I picked up the girls in late July,” she said of last year — and a Cosby gym renovation that forced the team to practice at Smoky Mountain Elementary, and the players were dealing with an even tougher start to the 2021 season.
“We just didn’t get a lot of work done that we needed to,” summarized Halcomb of a team that finished 5-19.
This year, though, such a record won’t cut it — at least not for Myers, who is personally yearning for a better result than she’s experienced within the program thus far.
“Me personally, this is my last year, so I want to go out the best I’ve been,” she said. “The past three years, we’ve not done as well as I’d like. So this season is very personal for me. I’m just looking to put in all the work we can and do better than we have in the past.”
“Way more prepared and ready,” said Halcomb of this season. “I think we’re going to have a much better season.”
The Lady Eagles boast a roster with a plethora of underclassmen, though Myers will offer plenty of experience at setter.
“I felt sure enough to put (Myers) in that role,” said Halcomb. “She has the best hands on the team. We lack setters, we’re trying to grow some. As a senior, she’s done pretty much every position in her four years here.”
Another versatile player will be Shylee Weeks, who also plays softball but who spoke highly of her improvements in volleyball under Halcomb.
“I’ve grown so much more with her being the coach,” said Weeks, who earned Rookie of the Year on varsity last season. “I had never played volleyball until my freshman year, and I really struggled with hitting and passing. Ever since she’s been my coach, I’ve grown a lot. Like, a lot.”
But Halcomb has done more than offer tutelage. She has also earned trust.
“I think Taylor just came in and told us and showed us she wasn’t going anywhere,” said Myers. “She told us she was going to stay and be consistent, and that’s not something we were used to. Because all of our other coaches were very iffy on everything. She’s made us feel like she’s actually dedicated to this team. So that’s helped a lot with us trusting her.
“It’s really good to see someone consistent and dedicated to the team.”
Such dedication has helped forge a deeper bond between Halcomb and her players, despite the fact that she is only a year or so older than some of them.
“I think they’ve had to adjust to me and figure out that they can trust me and how I coach them,” said Halcomb. “Last year we didn’t get a lot of trust, but this year they’ve grown to trust me. Age hasn’t really affected anything very much. I think we have a closer bond.”
That bond has led to team dinners, and Myers mentioned the group may even take a hike to Waterville.
It’s certainly helped in practice, as players work under Halcomb’s intense yet inspirational coaching style.
“If there is something wrong, she’s always uplifting,” said Weeks. “Never brought us down.
“(Halcomb) has really dedicated herself to making these girls better,” said Alec McCampbell, Halcomb’s assistant coach. “She really puts her heart and soul into it.”
Still, Myers noted that all the changes — at least before Halcomb’s consistency — have “not been easy.”
Now, though, relationships have been formed and trust has been earned.
All that’s left is to practice and start the season, which will begin on August 15 against the Heritage Home Scholars.
“I’m actually very excited,” said Myers. “We know her coaching style now, and she knows us, so I think we all work really good together. I think it’s going to be a good season.”
