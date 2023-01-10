Lady Vols 1

Later this month, when UT takes on UConn, ESPN’s College GameDay will be visiting Tennessee for its First Lady Vols game since 2011.

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Knoxville on Thurs., Jan. 26, for its first of three women’s college basketball shows this season.

The one-hour program will air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, preceding the storied rivalry of No. 5 UConn and Tennessee that tips at 8 ET. The game is part of ESPN’s annual We Back Pat initiative honoring late women’s basketball coaching legend and Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt.

