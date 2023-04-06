Redshirt junior Chandler Hayden claimed UT's first event title of the Tennessee Invite Thursday evening, finishing first by a wide margin in the women's hammer throw competition at Tom Black Track to open the annual home meet.
The Pittsfield, Illinois, native heaved a lifetime-best toss of 63.05m (206-10) in the fourth round to secure the victory, topping runner-up Mateya Hintz of Bowling Green who was second with a mark of 56.26m (184-7). Cincinnati's Hannah Jackson (55.86m / 183-3), Miami (Ohio)'s Ella Rigel (53.76m / 176-4) and Cincinnati's Alexandria Hunter (51.74m / 169-9) rounded out the top five in the opening event of the Tennessee Invite.
Hayden's throw improved her position as the No. 3 hammer throw performer in program history. The Lady Vol standout now ranks No. 15 on the 2023 NCAA national list and No. 8 on the NCAA East Region qualifying list.
Tennessee Invite action ramps up Friday with the Big Orange competing in 14 events, beginning at noon with the men's discus and women's long jump and concluding with the men's 400-meter hurdles at 8:15 p.m.
