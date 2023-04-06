Invite 1

Redshirt junior Chandler Hayden claimed UT's first event title of the Tennessee Invite Thursday evening, finishing first by a wide margin in the women's hammer throw competition at Tom Black Track to open the annual home meet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Redshirt junior thrower Chandler Hayden claimed UT's first event title of the Tennessee Invite Thursday evening, finishing first by a wide margin in the women's hammer throw competition at Tom Black Track to open the annual home meet.

The Pittsfield, Illinois, native heaved a lifetime-best toss of 63.05m (206-10) in the fourth round to secure the victory, topping runner-up Mateya Hintz of Bowling Green who was second with a mark of 56.26m (184-7). Cincinnati's Hannah Jackson (55.86m / 183-3), Miami (Ohio)'s Ella Rigel (53.76m / 176-4) and Cincinnati's Alexandria Hunter (51.74m / 169-9) rounded out the top five in the opening event of the Tennessee Invite.

