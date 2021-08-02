NEWPORT—The 7th annual Empower Cocke County Golf Fundraiser was held at Smoky Mountain Golf & Country Club on Saturday, July 10.
Dozens of volunteers and sponsors came together to make the event a huge success.
Championship Flight winners in the competition were Dan Whitson, Dobber Wheley, Jerry Cameron and Kyle Warrick.
First Flight Winners were Will Lewis, Phillip Taylor, Al Fine and Clyde Allen.
Second Flight winners were Mike Nelson, James Cook, Ricky King and Stanley Made.
The winner of the longest drive competition for 2021 was Jacob Quinton.
Closest to the pin winner was Zan Taylor.
This year’s putting contest was won by Blaize Sams. Sams received a gift certificate to Margaritaville Resort and Spa.
