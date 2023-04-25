Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 26
By The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 26
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Utah, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.
1:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. California, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.
4:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Stanford, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.
8:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Opening Round, Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
GOLF — Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa
7 p.m.
SECN — Mercer at Georgia
GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Minnesota OR Chicago White Sox at Toronto
4 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Chicago Cubs OR Washington at NY Mets (7 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 5
RUGBY (MEN'S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queesnland at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
