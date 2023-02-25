The Walters State Debate Team earned a state championship and other awards at the Tennessee Intercollegiate Forensics Association’s annual state tournament. From left are members Cayden Keltgen, Chris Cox and Josh Menza and Coach Robert E. Pratt, II, debate coach and dean of the college’s Division of Humanities.
The Walters State Debate Team earned a state championship and other awards at the Tennessee Intercollegiate Forensics Association’s annual state tournament held at Belmont University in Nashville on Feb. 18th.
Chris Cox of Morristown and Cayden Keltgen earned the varsity state championship with a final round victory over Carson-Newman University. Keltgen also placed second overall among debate speakers for his speaking skills.
In the novice division, Robert Kurth of Mosheim and Josh Menza of New Tazewell advanced to semifinals.
“These victories again show that Walters State debaters can compete with the best college and university programs our state has to offer,” said Robert E. Pratt, II, who serves as debate coach, associate professor of communication and dean of the Division of Humanities at Walters State. “We’ve worked harder than ever in a year that began last fall without a single
returning debater with previous experience.”
A former state champion played a key role in helping young debaters grow. Walters State alumni Jake Muscari, along with, Daniel Kish captured the college’s most recent debate state title, a novice state championship in 2017. Muscari has volunteered his time to help the team at practices all year.
The Walters State Debate Team returns to action on Feb. 25 when it travels to Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville for the Tennessee Valley Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.