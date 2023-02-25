WSCC debate team

The Walters State Debate Team earned a state championship and other awards at the Tennessee Intercollegiate Forensics Association’s annual state tournament. From left are members Cayden Keltgen, Chris Cox and Josh Menza and Coach Robert E. Pratt, II, debate coach and dean of the college’s Division of Humanities.

The Walters State Debate Team earned a state championship and other awards at the Tennessee Intercollegiate Forensics Association’s annual state tournament held at Belmont University in Nashville on Feb. 18th. 

Chris Cox of Morristown and Cayden Keltgen earned the varsity state championship with a final round victory over Carson-Newman University. Keltgen also placed second overall among debate speakers for his speaking skills. 

