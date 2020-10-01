COCKE COUNTY—Due to COVID-19, the deadline for drivers to update to a REAL ID has been extended.
Jan Brockwell, Cocke County Clerk, said the new deadline for REAL IDs is October 1, 2021.
REAL ID licenses include a gold star in a circle in the upper right corner.
They will be required before the owner can board a domestic (US) flight, enter a federal facility that requires ID, enter a nuclear power facility, or enter a military base.
Drivers opting not to get a REAL ID license will receive a license without the star and with the phrase “Not for Federal Identification.”
The Tennessee REAL ID compliant license includes three levels of security features that are resistant to counterfeiting.
The licenses will be good for eight years, starting with the date of issuance. This is different from the regular driver licenses that are renewed at a driver’s birthday.
According to a REAL ID fact sheet, issued by the TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act of 2005 prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. It also creates a nationwide effort to prevent terrorism, reduce identity theft and fraud, and improve reliability of identity documents issued by states.
You do NOT need a REAL ID in order to drive, vote, purchase alcohol or cigarettes, access hospitals, visit the post office, access federal courts, or apply for or receive federal benefits such as Social Security or veterans’ benefits.
Before a REAL ID license is issued, a driver must have verified documentation of lawful status in the United States (e.g. U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident, or authorized stay), Social Security number with the Social Security Administration, two proofs of Tennessee residence, and proof the driver does not hold multiple licenses in multiple identities in Tennessee or another state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.