James Ralph Ball, age 91 of Newport, passed away on Thursday December 23 , 2021
He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Newport Masonic Lodge # 4 for over 45 years and also a member of Kerbela Temple in Knoxville. Ralph had retired from BASF after 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Ball and Maxie Green Ball Hux, first wife mother of his children Dorothy Taylor Ball, brothers Lloyd Ball and Sheridan James, step-father John Hux, son-in-law Tippy Webb, and great-grandchild Taylor Marie Webb.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Ernestine Ball, son James Ralph Ball, Jr. (Theresa), daughter Susan Ball Webb, grandchildren Chris Ball (Jenny), Matthew Ball, Chad Webb (Susan Marie), Stacy Hogg (John), and Kristy Waddell (Andy), great-grandchildren Katilyn, Dominic, and Isabella Webb, Brandon Waddell, Anna Ball, and Emmanuel Atkins, sister Lorene Ball Lethco, sisters-in-law Joan Ball and Nancy James, and other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to their church family at Memorial Baptist Church, Pastor John Hill, Dr. David Kickliter, Jennifer Eisenhower, Sara, and all the staff at White Pine Family Practice, Smoky Mountain Hospice, and Debbie Williams.
Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Union Cemetery where Pastor John Hill officiated. Burial followed.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 and signed the guest register.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church or The Shriners.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
