I don’t know about y’all, but I’m really glad spring is starting to show up. I have never been a big fan of winter or mud, so I’m always excited when the temperatures start to warm up and everything starts to green up and start growing again. The only downside to spring in my mind is that all the creepy crawlers start to come out to play again also. Below we’ll talk about some common bugs and pests found around the yard and control measures to keep them in check.
Fire ants
These ants are unfortunately becoming more common in our county. According to the most recent quarantine map, the entirety of Cocke county is under quarantine therefore reporting the presence of a fire ant mound is not necessary. To control fire ants, there are two options: bait and direct mound treatment. Bait treatments are typically granular and are spread throughout the yard. Baits tend to take a longer time to act on the ants, but will do a good job of controlling fire ants if applied at the right time and rate. Direct treatment of mounds with products that have active ingredients like bifenthrin or cyfluthrin work faster than baits, but they don’t have the long lasting effects of baits. If the mounds are near areas of high traffic, small children, or other areas of concerns for humans and pets, direct mound treatment would be the best approach initially to eradicate current mounds. Following up with a long lasting bait will help prevent fire ants from returning to the area. Organic control of fire ants can be accomplished with administration of three gallons of boiling water applied directly to the mound when majority of the ants are in the mound such as after a rain. With any of these approaches, it is imperative that the queen die, otherwise the mound will persist. As with any pesticide treatment, make sure to read and follow all label directions.
Carpenter bees
These bees can be a nuisance to anyone with a barn, wood deck, or exposed wood on their homes such as log cabins. These pesky things will bore holes in all sorts of wood and can be a real pain. There are a couple of different control methods that we can use to mitigate carpenter bees. One approach is to use a carpenter bee trap that you can find at many local retailers. Many have purchased traps, hung them up, and been disappointed that they didn’t capture any bees. This is because there are no pheromones in the trap that will attract other bees; to remedy this, simply find a dead carpenter bee or kill one yourself and place a few inside the trap. Another method that doesn’t involve the use of insecticides would be to enlist the help of your kids or grandkids, and basically play carpenter bee badminton. That’s pretty effective at reducing numbers quickly and getting your cardio in for the day, unfortunately the effects aren’t very long lasting. If these approaches don’t work, you can also try spraying carbaryl, permethrin, or cyfluthrin sprays on wood to prevent further damage. Puffing insecticidal dust that contains carbaryl as an active ingredient directly into nesting holes will take care of most of the bees.
Moles
Also known as nature’s underground plow or lawn aerator, moles cause frustration to many homeowners who strive hard to have a beautiful, well-maintained yard. While there are many approaches that can be utilized to control moles, very few are effective at actually removing the moles. There are repellents, toxicants, fumigants, and a plethora of traps. The issue with each of these control methods is that we have to know where the moles are for them to be useful. The easier method to control moles would be to remove their food source from your yard. Moles feed primarily on white grubs; therefore, using a granular insecticide to control the grubs will eventually drive the moles away. Be aware that removing grubs may cause the moles to search for food, which may disturb the turf further before they leave the area. Make sure that if you apply insecticide to your lawn before the middle of June that you check for grubs again in August and retreat if necessary to ensure the moles don’t return. Any insecticide labeled for control against grubs will be sufficient; usually the active ingredient will be carbaryl or imidacloprid depending if the treatment is curative for a current grub (and thus mole infestation) or preventative to ensure moles aren’t a problem next year. Remember to follow all label directions and safety precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.