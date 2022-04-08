NEWPORT—County Budget Committee members are taking the initial steps toward preparing a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, hopes to have a preliminary budget to present to the committee by Monday, April 11.
Representatives from the Friends Animal Shelter came before the committee this week to discuss their budget request for the new year. Bob Chiaradio spoke on behalf of the shelter asking the committee to consider increasing the county’s contribution by $11,000.
“The challenges we face are the same ones that everyone in this room are facing and that’s our inflation,” Chiaradio said. “We’re coming to the Budget Committee to ask for basically a cost-of-living adjustment on inflation alone. It touches every aspect of the shelter from our utilities, to our fuel and everything we buy. We’re not asking for the money to give everyone a raise, we’re just asking for the cost-of-living increase, and what that comes up to for us is $915 a month or $11,000.”
The county gave the shelter $138,000 last year, which helped bring the county closer to a 50/50 share of the overall operating expenses. The price hikes over the year have caused the percentages to shift. Chiaradio said the county’s portion covers around 48% of the expenditures.
“We have four funding streams that we use for operations. Those include adoptions, services and fees that we are able to collect, the county contract that accounts for 38% percent of our revenue, the adoptions is 37% — so just about even, unrestricted donations is about 18% and fundraising is about 7%.
“The non-restricted operational expenditures are $215,000 so far to date. That basically is directly to the animals in food, medicine and supplies, and spay/neuter, which is about $62,000 or a third of it. The rest is for utilities, expenses and payroll. The county accounts for 48% of what we spend to keep that place running. The other 52% comes from the efforts of the volunteers and the community.”
Chiaradio told the committee that the entire community must come together to make the shelter operate effectively. He estimated that the county would pay close to $500,000 if they were to operate a shelter without the assistance of a nonprofit.
“This is a community government based program we are running. The government partners with a nonprofit so we can get an animal shelter for the community. That’s thousand of hours of volunteer time and hundreds of different people involved.
“The adoptions alone, services and county contract cannot run the shelter. That’s about 75% of our revenue so we have to have this volunteer and community spirit to raise the other 25%. If the county government were to run it’s own shelter, without the volunteers or nonprofit, the operating expenses would be $400,000 to $500,000 per year. It’s a great partnership having a nonprofit manage with the county government.”
Chiaradio provided committee members with intake and adoption numbers to show the type of work that is taking place on a daily and monthly basis. There are 52 kennels at the shelter, but the intake of animals as of July 1, 2021 is over 700. He said the shelter is on track to house another 950 to 1,000 cats and dogs by the end of the fiscal year.
So far 585 animals have been adopted at a rate of almost 65 per month. Seventy-nine animals have been transferred to partner rescues, and 53 were returned to their owners.
Another issue the shelter faces is an influx of animals associated with criminal cases. Chiaradio said the animals become evidence in the matter and must be housed until after criminal proceedings have taken place. During that time they must be fed and provided medical treatment if necessary.
Owner surrenders have also increased recently, which has caused the shelter to be completely full. Chiaradio said individuals are claiming they have been bitten by the animal to have it removed.
“The new thing that the public has figured out when we tell them we’re full on voluntary surrenders is to claim the dog bit somebody,” Chiaradio said. “In the last three weeks or so there has been an incredible increase in that kind of claim. I’m not sure if it’s true or not, but they have figured it out because the Sheriff’s Office will bring them to us. Not only does it bring a dog in absolutely, but it also makes us hold them for 10 days. It’s tying up the 52 kennels that we’ve got.”
Chiaradio further claimed that an individual told shelter workers directly they would say “the dog bit their child” due to the shelter not taking their animal.
“One of the individuals recently that wanted to surrender their animal was told it’s not possible given the number of animals at the shelter. They were told to continue fostering the animal with the shelter’s support, in the form of food, until a suitable foster or owner could be found. The person stated that they would claim the dog bit their child to have it removed from their home.”
Chiaradio said people are figuring out ways to work around the system but noted as a whole the community and its people have helped the shelter greatly. Facebook donations and individual donors have helped raise $28,000 to care for sick and injured animals over the last year.
The biggest challenge for the shelter has been employee retention. Chiaradio said there is a 72% turnover rate for employees, which leads to added expenses when new people are trained for positions. Employees currently make $9 per hour but aren’t given vacation time or health benefits.
Committee members will review the shelter’s budget fully in the coming weeks. The committee was also presented a long list of projects the Recreation Department would like to see funded in the coming years. A total of $60,000 was given to the department last year to purchase needed equipment. That money was taken from funds provided to the county by the state.
The much longer list features eight items with varying prices tags, but the grand total is in excess of $371,000. McGaha said none of the projects were added to the department’s budget for the new year. The proposal was made to make committee members aware of the needs.
The committee will meet again on Monday, April 11 to start the review process for each department. They hope to have a completed budget ready for a County Legislative Body vote by the end of June.
