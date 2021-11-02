COCKE COUNTY—The County Budget Committee met Monday afternoon in the County Courthouse Annex to review transfers and amendments, in addition to various requests.
Lucas Graham, Partnership President and Economic Development Director, spoke to the committee about the possibility of using county ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds to cover expenses associated with the innovation park.
Graham advocated for using the funds instead of the money already allocated within the county budget. To this point in the process, state officials have said that all broadband, water and sewer projects will be approved using COVID funds provided through the ARP.
Graham asked the committee to consider using $900,000 in funding for a gravity feed sewer system in the park.
“The money would cover both the water and sewer pipes to finish out the park,” Graham said.
“A site development grant could cover the cost, but that money could also be used to finish grading all the pads in the park. That would put everything at about 80% complete.”
County Legislative Body (CLB) chair and committee member Clay Blazer said the county received several million dollars that can be used for various COVID related issues in addition to infrastructure.
Blazer said that commissioners plan to allocate $2.5 million in funding towards the Cosby wastewater project. If both projects were funded it would still leave the county with a significant sum.
Committee member Angela Huskey-Grooms made a motion, which was seconded by Rich Lloyd, to send Graham’s request to the CLB for consideration.
Wheel Tax
Committee members also voted to send the option of a wheel tax for the May 2022 ballot to commissioners for discussion. Blazer said the county attorney is currently drafting a resolution that can be used next year if commissioners choose to move forward.
“I’m in favor of placing it on the May ballot, but we need to take action now because time will pass us by,” Blazer said.
“The commission needs to decide how much the wheel tax will be and where the money will go. If it were to pass by a vote of the public in May it would put us in a good place for the June budget process.”
Commissioner Norman Smith noted that the process will most likely have to include the County Finance Committee before all commissioners will make a decision on a wheel tax.
The majority of the money generated by the tax could be used to fund a county jail/justice center, but Blazer said a small portion of the money could go towards county road maintenance.
Landfill funds
Briefly discussed during the meeting were funds recently allocated to the County Landfill. The committee chose to use a portion of state funds not tied directly to COVID issues to help the landfill with equipment needs.
Cocke County was provided more than $700,000 in federal funds to help rebound from issues created by the pandemic. The committee decided to use $490,000 of the available funds to cover expenses associated with recycle containers, compactors, dumpsters and new buildings at convenience centers.
Chandler Hembree, Landfill Director, said equipment has worn down slowly over time.
“Things have ran down over the years and it’s hitting us all at once,” Hembree said. “The buildings at the centers are in rough shape and really need to be replaced. We’re also looking at adding four compactors to centers that don’t currently have them. That will depend on whether GFL (Green For Life) will haul them for us.”
Budget Transfers
Committee members approved several budget transfer requests made by various departments. Several small transfer were made within the Sheriff’s Office budget, some of which will be used for vehicle repairs.
Chief Deputy C.J. Ball told the committee that two patrol cars recently suffered blown engines leading to unexpected expenditures. Several others in the fleet have had issues with their radiators that lead to expensive repairs. Another transfer made within the budget was $5,198.60 from overtime pay to part-time personnel.
Ball said the move is being made to help alleviate issues with overtime in the department. The part-time personnel will make significantly less compared to an average deputies’ pay with overtime.
Ball also addressed the issue of drugs finding a way into the county jail. He said the Sheriff’s Office is doing everything possible to prevent it from happening, and may purchase a device to help with the issue.
“We’re looking at purchasing a machine that would detect anything that an individual would have on their person,” Ball said.
“It works similar to an x-ray machine and would help prevent drugs from being brought in when a person is arrested. It would also alleviate issues with trustees that come in and out of the jail.”
The BOSS (Body Orifice Security Scanner) III would cost upwards of $14,000, but money has not been budgeted within the jail’s line items to cover the purchase. Ball said he may approach the committee in the future about the additional funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.