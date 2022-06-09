NEWPORT—Budget Committee members met this week to make final decisions concerning the proposals made by department heads for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
One of the biggest concerns was the less than substantial general fund balance that would be left after meeting almost all of the county’s needs, while providing employees with a 5% pay increase.
The final amount stood at roughly $49,000 before committee members made the decision to move one penny from debt services to the unassigned fund balance. Doing so will bring the final projected amount to $109,185.
A penny of the tax rate equates to around $60,000, which means that amount will not be placed into debt services in the new year. Heather McGaha, county finance director, said the fund could sustain that hit, but it’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul in a budgetary sense.
The county will also have to rework its fund balance policy to reflect the new amount before submitting the budget to the state. Last year was the first year the policy was implemented at the state’s request. The total was set at $200,000, but committee members knew that amount was unachievable in the 2022-23 year.
Commissioner Norman Smith made the motion to transfer the funds, which received a second from County Legislative Body chair, Dr. Clay Blazer.
Smith said this was the committee’s only option unless they were to do a deep dive into each budget and cut funds to meet the new minimum.
“For now I think we can move a penny from debt services to get us a decent fund balance. If the economy doesn’t tank, I think we’ll be ok,” Smith said. “Worst case scenario is you move it back next year if you have to, but this gives us a fund balance in every fund that we’ve got.”
The debt service fund has a projected ending balance of $6.954 million at the end of the current fiscal year. That amount would be enough to cover the county’s bond payments should a catastrophic event occur leaving the government without the means to make the necessary expenditures.
The county landfill budget for 2022-23 has committee members concerned more than any other, due in part to the low ending fund balance project for next June. Projections showed the department with an ending fund balance of $3,596 before committee members decided to take action.
McGaha told committee members that $25,000 has been budgeted by the department for solid waste equipment. She said a cut could be made to that line in order to give the landfill more of an emergency fund.
“I brought the landfill back before you all because their fund balance is very low,” McGaha said. “They’ve already cut solid waste equipment down to $25,000, but they’ve been able to get several new pieces of equipment with bond money and other grants that have come through.”
Blazer agreed with McGaha, saying that capital project funds are available should the landfill need a piece of equipment during the next fiscal year. The biggest issue is the lack of generated funds in the department.
“If it’s equipment that they have to have there is $340,000 in the capital projects fund that can be used down the road,” Blazer said. “I would rather use that than move a penny over there to cover it. If we cut there it will at least help them balance. The cash flow problem is the biggest issue.”
A minimal amount is brought in each year by the landfill to offset the primary costs of payroll and disposal fees. Blazer said the county budgeted $725,000 this year to cover those fees but paid over $1 million. Next year that amount has been increased to $750,000, but Blazer said the department wouldn’t have the funds available to offset those costs should they exceed projections once again.
The caveat to the entire situation is the reopening of the county’s landfill. Construction and demolition materials have been hauled away from the county for years, and construction crews continue to work on the expansion. A date of June 28 has been set for work to be completed, which is good news from a county budget standpoint. Estimates show that at least $25,000 per month will be saved once the landfill reopens.
Committee members had a lengthy discussion on ways to save and generate revenue for the landfill. A change to convenience center hours and even a tipping fee increase were brought up, but no decisions were made as they hope to consult the County Board of Sanitation.
County centers are open longer and more often than those in surrounding counties, which leads to increased costs in payroll and hauling of waste.
McGaha said that if centers cut just one operating hour per day that would equate to a savings of $25,000 for the county in a year’s time.
A brief discussion was held concerning the Highway Department’s budget, which allocates $1.5 million for paving in 2022-23. The committee voted to allocate that same amount for paving in the prior budget cycle due to the department’s healthy fund balance.
Committee members said this will likely be the final year in which that increased amount can go toward paving. It’s an unsustainable trend for a department with a limited revenue stream. Prior years saw the Highway Department receive $500,000 for paving on an annual basis.
One of the final moves made by McGaha, at the request of committee members, was to move $55,000 from the capital projects fund to the Recreation Department to cover costs associated with an HVAC system. Funds within the department’s budget will also be used to cover any overages once installed.
As noted by Smith in a prior meeting, the current proposed budget is generous to county employees as it features a 5% pay increase across nearly every department. The only exception to that will be the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, County Jail and County Fire Department. Each of those employees will receive pay increases of varying amounts due to ranking structures within each department.
The current county tax rate stands at $2.56. Committee members have worked diligently to produce a budget that will hopefully keep that amount from changing in the new fiscal year. Commissioners will meet in a special called meeting on June 27 to approve the budget and set the tax rate. That meeting will be held in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse at 6 p.m.
