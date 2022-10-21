TULANE 1

Memphis offensive lineman Kyndall McKenzie (77) hype up the home crowd during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Patrick Lantrip, AP Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 24 seasons, Dorian Williams and his Tulane teammates have no interest in making it a brief stay.

"It's good that finally people are recognizing what we are doing here, but that was never the goal," said Williams, a linebacker whose 46 tackles pace the top-ranked defense in the American Athletic Conference. "The goal is to win the conference and go 1-0 each week. We can start by beating Memphis this week."

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.