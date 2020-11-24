As you are gathered around the table with your loved ones this Thanksgiving, be sure to thank a farmer for the food that you are enjoying. This year, more than ever, we are all grateful to even be gathering to share a meal. That meal, whether you are chowing down on some turkey and ham or your Thanksgiving is a little more non-traditional, is the result of a farmer’s hard work over the last year.
Farmers toil from daylight to dark, oftentimes at least six days a week, to grow and raise the food that fuels us each day and especially on holidays. So, as you are sharing what you are thankful for with your family, consider adding the American farmer to the list because without them, there would be no Thanksgiving.
Since we just finished up National Ag Literacy Week, I wanted to continue sharing Ag literacy by talking about where the food on the Thanksgiving table came from. When we ask this question in a classroom, the answers usually are “the grocery store” or “Walmart”. While that isn’t technically wrong, it isn’t completely right either.
The Thanksgiving all star is always the turkey. While turkeys are raised across the United States, Minnesota farmers are the largest providers with more than 17% of the nation’s turkeys being raised inside their state line. That’s 42.5 million birds raised in Minnesota alone.
The turkey’s protein counterpart, ham, has much the same story. Iowa is the largest producer of hogs by quite a large margin with more than 22,800 head of hogs. Though the Midwest is a common and economical place for turkeys and hogs to be raised because of the proximity to lower cost corn for feed, North Carolina is actually the number two producer of hogs in America according to Pork Checkoff. That means your ham could have come from our neighbor to the east!
Now let’s talk sides. No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without potatoes. Whether it’s sweet potatoes or white potatoes and whether they are mashed, roasted, or scalloped, potatoes are a staple of Thanksgiving. Most people know that Idaho is the source for white potatoes thanks to great marketing and branding, but did you know that the South is the ideal place to grow sweet potatoes? Mississippi and North Carolina along with California on the west coast are the major states producing more than 3 billion pounds of sweet potatoes each year because of their long growing seasons.
Green beans are another side that usually makes an appearance on the Thanksgiving table. The largest production areas of green beans, commonly referred to as snap beans in USDA reports, are the Midwest (Wisconsin) and the South (Florida). To that end, we actually have a larger growing area on the Cumberland Plateau here in Tennessee. It should be noted that the location of green bean production is largely driven by the location of canneries since more than 65% of green beans are processed and their shelf life is relatively short once removed from the vine.
Cranberries are a typical Thanksgiving side that some would think dates back to the first Thanksgiving meal at Plymouth Rock. According to historical accounts, cranberries were likely known to the pilgrims but probably weren’t included in that first meal because of their tart flavor and limited access to sugar by the fall of 1621.
Nevertheless, cranberries, with a decent amount of sugar, are part of thanksgiving today, and we have farmers in the northeast (Massachusetts and Maine) and pacific northwest (Washington and Oregon) to thank for growing them.
In our part of the world, you can’t have Thanksgiving with out rolls and sweets. Without Kansas, we wouldn’t have the wheat needed for rolls and bread products since farmer’s in the Breadbasket of America grow about one-fifth of the wheat in the nation. Sweet desserts are because of the hard work of many farmers. Pumpkins for the classic holiday pumpkin pie come primarily from Illinois but also Texas and California. If you are more of a pecan pie fan, you can thank farmers in Georgia, Texas, and New Mexico for those tree nuts.
It’s clear that the food we enjoy on Thanksgiving is the result of farmers all across America working hard to raise what grows well in their area whether it’s crops, livestock, or fruits and vegetables. In fact, in this article alone, farmers in 17 states are represented, but farmers from all fifty states are critical to feeding the world on holidays and every day.
Furthermore, we should also add truckers to the list of people we are thankful for because without them transporting these agriculture products across the nation, we couldn’t test out our stretchy pants as easily on the last Thursday of November each year.
If you have further questions about where your food comes from, contact UT Extension or reach out via the Facebook page at UT Extension Office—Cocke County.
Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu
