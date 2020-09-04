Newport Times
In May 1938, Tom Campbell returned to Newport to establish the Newport Times. He an-nounced to his readers, “After wandering around the country for twelve years, we are back here from now on.” The first issue of his revived paper was May 25, 1938.
By that time, Campbell had been involved journalism for over forty years. After selling the Newport Plain Talk in 1926, he had been involved with Jefferson County Standard, Loudon County Progress (Lenoir City), Madisonian (Marshall, NC), Monroe County Times (Sweet-water), Knoxville Journal, Tazewell Progress, as well as papers in Nashville and Athens.
Mr. Campbell was first married to Minnie Grindstaff, who made the purchase of the Newport Plain Talk in 1914. His second wife was Lena Luttrell of Morristown. They had three children Steve, Bill and Lillian.
Campbell was described as an “uncompromising” Democrat, and even though he was amiable and likable, he wielded a “wicked editorial pen.” Even in a Republican stronghold like Cocke County, Campbell’s Democrat paper, Newport Plain Talk, was the only paper here that flourished. It was also said that Campbell “never did anything by halves.” In addition to his newspaper work, he was into real estate. In 1930 he estimated that he had sold $50,000 in real estate, which in current values would be more than a million dollars.
After Campbell’s death in 1941, the Newport Times was operated by Mrs. Campbell and her son Steve. In October 1943, the Campbells sold the paper to Judge George R. Shepherd, who also owned the competing paper, Plain Talk and Tribune.
Steve Campbell was retained as editor of the Newport Times and Jack Shepherd, the judge’s son, was editor of the Plain Talk and Tribune. In late 1943, both young men volunteered for the army, and Joseph L. Caton of Knoxville was brought here as editor of both papers.
Mr. Caton (1886-1964) had studied at the Missouri School of Journalism and had been involved in newspaper work in Knoxville for many years. During his career he had been affiliated with the UT Press, as well as publisher at various times of the Grainger County News, Jefferson County Standard, Dandridge Banner, This Week in Knoxville and This Week in Gatlinburg.
Using the same presses, Newport Times was published weekly and was a Democrat paper where the Plain Talk and Tribune was Republican and semi-weekly. The Newport Times ceased when Judge Shepherd sold to Mrs. Susong and Mr. and Mrs. Jones. Afterwards, Mr. Caton wrote a weekly column “Chatter.”
Unnamed Paper
In the late winter 1960, Jack Vinson tried to start a newspaper, the name of which has been lost to history. It was only two pages and was about 14x18 in size. It was printed in the Morrow building on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Broadway. It probably never had more than a couple of issues.
Cocke County Banner
In the late 1960’s there was a feeling here that the one local newspaper was not positive enough toward the community and its reputation, and as a monopoly, those who advertised were trapped. A group of civic leaders and businessmen felt that the time was right for another local newspaper, and they formed the Cocke County Banner Corporation with 100 shareholders. The major shareholders remembered today were Judge George Shepherd, Floyd Branam, Shan Bush, Jim Brockwell, Tom O’Dell, Jay Williford, Claude Sutton, Dewey Webb and Buddy Taylor. They became the publishers of the Cocke County Banner.
The newspaper facility was in the building now occupied by Newport Printing and Office Supply, which ironically just ten years before had been the home of the Plain Talk and Tribune and the Newport Times. The first issue of the Cocke County Banner was March 4, 1970, and the paper was on the streets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Ola Fancher was named Editor of the new paper. She had long worked many years for the Plain Talk. Lonnie Butler started out as the News Editor but left after a year and the position was filled by Jack Hixon. Gene Layman was the Advertising Editor and Jerry Clevenger was the Sports Editor. When Layman was elected Newport City Recorder, Clevenger filled his position.
Gene Branam was over photography and Sue Hartsell was the Society Editor. Sonny Greene and Donald Styles handled the presses and Dortha Gilland, Pam Sutton, Carol Grooms and Kathleen Holt comprised the production crew. Denny Lankford was the Artistic Designer and Linda Clark was the bookkeeper. Duay O’Neil and Miss Marjorie McMahan were the feature writers. Ollie Stinett and Helen Gorman held staff support positions, acting as receptionist, typist, proofreader, photographer and whatever else might be necessary.
The Cocke County Banner was totally Republican in its views, whereas the Plain Talk tended to take a Democratic stance. With the First Congressional District being solidly Republican, the Banner felt that they had an ear in Washington, as the Plain Talk felt that they had an edge with the state, which in earlier years was mostly Democratic.
Feelings ran high between the managements of the two papers and competition was stiff. Each paper sought to scoop the other on major news events, and both did whatever it took to court the reading public. Issues were filled with pictures of household showers, family reunions, oversized and unusual garden produce, wild game, birthday celebrations, multiple sports teams and even a four-legged chicken. A lucrative side business was taking extra photographs of an event — a wedding, a reunion, a funeral. (One family ordered over 100 copies of the pictures of the corpse.) They even were called upon the accompany law enforcement to take crime scene photographs.
The Cocke County Banner won awards from the Tennessee Press Association as well as the School Bell Award given by the Tennessee Education Association.
After several years some of the shareholders of the Cocke County Banner Corporation were dissatisfied, feeling that their investments had not generated the expected returns. Whether in response to that feeling or just a coincidence, the proprietors of the Greeneville Sun made an attractive offer of $200,000 to merge the two papers. On April 5, 1978, the shareholders voted 92-8 in favor of the merger. At the time the circulation of the Plain Talk was placed at 9,400 and the Banner at 6,900.
The last issue of the Cocke County Banner was April 7, 1978. For several years its name remained on the masthead of the Newport Plain Talk.
The Gormanian
After this set of articles was begun, the story of another publication surfaced. The Gormanian was a monthly literary paper, 9x12 in size, published in Newport by the Gormania Literary Society. The Johnson City Comet, June 10, 1886, noted that they had received the first issue and named L.S. Smith as editor and W.O. Mims as “quill driver,” which can be assumed meant copy writer. The Comet described the edition as “filled with that excessive elaboration…,” probably The Gormanian had criticized the grammar of Comet editor Robert Burrow. There is no further record as to the life span of The Gormanian, but the society was still around in April 1887, when was announced that the members would have a public debate on a current issue.
Times and technology are quite different now than when J. L. Bible gave Cocke County its first news-paper in 1875. Newspapers have played a vital role in the shaping of our country and our culture, and losing them will create a void that the cyber media may not be able to fill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.