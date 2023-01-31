Fresh off two standout performances during Tennessee’s undefeated week, sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
In Tennessee’s pair of home wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas, the All-American candidate averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.
During the Vols’ top-10 win over the Longhorns on Saturday, Zeigler recorded his third-career double-double with 22 points and a career-high-tying 10 assists. Via scoring and assists, he accounted for 45 of Tennessee’s 82 points during the win.
His performance was just the seventh game in program history in which a player had 20 or more points and 10 or more assists in a game.
On Wednesday against Georgia, Zeigler led the Vols in scoring and assists with 11 points and seven assists, while also recording four steals on the defensive end.
In four games since moving into a starting role, Zeigler is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Zeigler is the third Vol to receive an SEC weekly honor this season. He joins Santiago Vescovi, who won SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 28, and Julian Phillips, who won SEC Freshman of the Week last week.
Zeigler and the Vols are back in action Wednesday night at Florida. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
