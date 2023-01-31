Zeigler 1

Zakai Zeigler was named SEC Player of the Week after his efforts last week for Tennessee basketball. Against Texas, Zeigler accumulated 22 points and 10 assists.

 UTSports.com

Fresh off two standout performances during Tennessee’s undefeated week, sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In Tennessee’s pair of home wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas, the All-American candidate averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.