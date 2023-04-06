Preds 1

Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) is congratulated forhis goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist in the first period and the young Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday night to keep their improbable playoff hopes alive with four games left.

Michael McCarron also scored as the Predators won their second straight and third in four games after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Dante Fabbro added an empty-net goal with 2:44 remaining, and Spencer Stastney had two assists for his first NHL points.

