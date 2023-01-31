Lady Vols 1

Despite trimming LSU’s lead to one in the second half on Monday, Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols fell short in Baton Rouge.

 UTSports.com

BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee pulled within one in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling to No. 3/3 LSU in a 76-68 nail-biter in front of a packed house in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday night.

Graduate Jordan Walker was the top scorer for UT (16-8, 8-1 SEC), hitting 60 percent from the floor en route to 19 points to set new SEC and season highs. Senior Rickea Jackson was close behind with 17 points and eight rebounds, and fellow senior Jordan Horston was also in double figures with 11.

