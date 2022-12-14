The Walters State Division of Workforce Development will offer noncredit courses in welding, OSHA training and parenting and divorce during January, 2023.

The new Certified Supervisor course will begin Jan. 17. This course meets Tuesdays from Jan. 17 through April 11 from 2-5 p.m. The Certified Supervisor meets at the Walters State Niswonger Campus. The class may also be completed through the video conferencing platform TEAMS. The cost is $1,200. This class covers planning, objectives, leading and motivating, quality control, problem solving, ethical decision-making skills, managing diversity, customer service, communications, accounting and finance.

