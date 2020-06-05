In the midst of all the COVID-19 cancellations, you might not have noticed that one tradition has been carried on...at least partially.
Decoration Day.
As a child of older parents, some of my first memories are of funerals in the mid-1950s. Those were the days when a funeral was a funeral...complete with pallbearers, honorary pallbearers, flower girls, visitations, wakes, two or three preachers, lots of music (especially quartets), passing by an open coffin at least once and possibly twice, starched shirts, and polished shoes.
Sometimes it could be an all-day event, lasting well into the night, as the family and close friends sat up, ate themselves silly, and swapped stories (and perhaps a nip or two) about the deceased.
My parents didn’t believe in sheltering me from such events. The idea of paying a babysitter to mind me while he and my mom went to a funeral would probably have put my dad into an early grave. So off I went to more funerals that I can remember, taking it all in...the procession of the family into the service being one of my favorite parts of the day. My mom loved to name each person and determine their connection to the deceased, and if a mystery person was part of the parade, my mom didn’t rest until she identified him/her.
In the 1950s, my family spent Memorial Day (then on a Sunday) taking bouquets of fresh flowers to place on the graves of our loved ones.
This was something my mom looked forward to and planned all through the late winter and spring. She had two large metal baskets from funeral homes that she filled with all sorts of blossoms: iris, bridal wreath, lilacs, forsythia, mock orange, narcissus, and roses. The centerpiece of each arrangement was a large deep red peony.
Now peonies normally bloom well before Memorial Day, so the instant the buds began to show a trace of red, my mom cut them and kept them in the refrigerator until Memorial Day arrived. The trick was to race to the cemeteries and place the flowers before the petals dropped off.
My grandparents are all buried in Union Cemetery and once the placement of flowers was over, we strolled around, checking for new markers and chiding families who had not marked their loved one’s grave with a proper stone.
In those days, Union Cemetery was dotted with trees and shrubs, lovingly planted by families. Near our family’s plot was a huge forsythia. On one occasion, as I neared the shrub, my mom hissed, “Duay! Stop!” She had to do this two or three times before I realized something was wrong. She quietly pointed to the shrub. A drunk had crawled up under it and passed out with his feet stretching out into the grass. Another step and he and I both would have thought the Second Coming had arrived.
The history of Decoration Day stretches back to ancient times when Roman and Greek citizens took great pride in decorating the graves of their dead—especially fallen soldiers—piling rocks into a monument, delivering lengthy orations, and, of course, having a great banquet.
In the United States, Decoration Day dates from the Civil War. The exact date and place of the first observance is cause for disagreement. Over 20 towns claim to have celebrated first. In 1864, women in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania gathered to mourn the dead of Gettysburg.
Officially Waterloo, New York holds the designation as a result of legislation signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1966 giving it the official recognition. In 1866, Waterloo citizens closed their shops and held a parade in memory of their dead.
As the Civil War drew to a close, thousands of Union POW’s were herded into hastily assembled camps in Charleston, South Carolina. At one camp, a former racetrack, 257 men died from disease and exposure, their bodies dumped into a mass grave behind the grandstand.
In 1865 the remains of these soldiers were dug up and given proper burial. Newly freed slaves did the work, working two weeks to accomplish the task. A parade led by 2,800 black children and members of Massachusetts 54th Infantry kicked off the celebration on May 1. They sang songs, gave readings, and distributed flowers for the “Martyrs of the Race Course.”
In May of 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic (former Union soldiers), decreed May 30 a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers who had died during the war. Legend claims Logan chose this date because it was one of the few days in the year that wasn’t the anniversary of a Civil War battle. Others maintain the late spring day was chosen because many flowers would be blooming at this time.
As the decades rolled by, Decoration Day expanded to include all graves, not just those of fallen soldiers. The dates of observance vary—but they are always in the spring. Perhaps the reason is families have loved ones buried in more than one cemetery.
Sometimes folks decorate the graves in several cemeteries close together on the same day. In the Blacks Chapel community, such a celebration is held.
Many of our churches have large cemeteries, some pre-dating the Civil War. When Decoration Day is held there, one can hardly behold the field of blossoms stretching as far as the eye can see.
In Del Rio, the Clark Cemetery is next to Deep Gap Baptist Church and Decoration Day is held each June with hundreds of family members coming from several states for the occasion. Like many such observances, there’s music and preaching throughout the day. Several families hold their family reunions the same weekend.
The cleaning and decorating of graves at tiny family cemeteries are especially poignant. Nearly 50 years ago when the late Nancy O’Neil and I trekked to over 500 cemeteries to collect information for Sacred to the Memory: Cocke County, Tennessee Cemetery Records, we stumbled across the Bullington Cemetery up in the mountains one day. No one had told us about it; we just found it while driving by.
Apparently Decoration Day had been celebrated recently. There was not a blade of grass, let alone weeds, each grave was perfectly mounded, and a single artificial flower marked each grave. The sight moved Nancy to tears with its beauty and solemnity.
I had already decided to devote today’s column to Decoration Day when a photo of a long-ago Decoration Day came my way. I think (and I repeat, I think) it was taken at the Fowler Cemetery, which lies partially in Cocke and partially in Sevier Counties. Many years ago I saw a similarly photo taken by Jonas Canupp, an early photographer in the Cosby community, and I’m pretty sure this might be one of his pictures.
Faintly written across the top of the photo is “May 12, 1912,” so we have a date.
Obviously it was a big event, with perhaps a hundred or more folks dressed in their finest for the occasion. Note the little girl in the front row who has a storebought paper fan. I’m sure she thought herself the prettiest one there!
Chris Edmonds noted the number of older gentlemen in the photo and mused many, if not all, were probably Civil War veterans. I would dearly love to sit down with the older woman at left, wearing the magnificent bonnet, and hear the story of her life.
Many things have changed over the years in the way Americans deal with the death of a loved one. Large funerals, such as the ones I remember from the 1950s, are becoming more and more uncommon. The dress code has become much more casual, and children are rarely seen.
I’m not sure if such changes are good or bad, but I am grateful my parents did not shield me from death and that they didn’t hire a babysitter.
