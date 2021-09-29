For more than two decades, Leslie Sexton worked as a registered nurse taking care of patients from all over East Tennessee.
Now, because of cancer and complications, Sexton has to focus more on her own health.
“I was first diagnosed with cancer on Feb. 17, 2009,” she said. “One of my girlfriends talked me into having a mammogram. The radiologist told me straight up that I had breast cancer.
“It was so sad. I had seven little 9-year-olds waiting on me at home for my son Logan’s birthday party. I had to go from receiving a death sentence to pretending that nothing was wrong for his party. No one knew anything was wrong with me.”
Sexton said the cancer was in her left breast and she had a mastectomy in March of 2012.
“My daughter was getting ready to have my first grandchild, who was born while I had my major surgery,” she said. “I got to hold her against my wound and it was like God was saying ‘it’s going to be OK.’”
Following her mastectomy, Sexton chose to have breast reconstruction. She said that process was “awful.”
“I had to go every week and they would put in an expander to expand the skin,” she said. “It took a year and it wasn’t worth it. They’re not that important. I would not recommend reconstruction to anyone.”
Sexton said another portion of her treatment was being on chemotherapy pills.
“I had to do the chemo pills for five years,” she said. “In the beginning, I thought I was standing in Hell. After the third day, I was crying and begging my oncologist to change it. He looked at me and said he wasn’t going to make a change.
“When I got to my final visit, I was so excited because I wasn’t going to have to take the pills anymore. I could hear the doctor coming to see me. Then he told me they were going to continue the medicine for five more years. I went home and threw away all of the medicine I had.
“I was still working and I started hurting in my under arm. I went back to the doctor and they did a biopsy. It was not what I wanted and there was no one there with me. Now, I have stage-4 cancer to the bone. There is no cure for stage 4.
“The doctor, who really is angel on earth, told me how they were going to attack it. He said, ‘We have bigger guns.’ I go every Monday for IVs now. It’s not easy adjusting but each day is getting better.
“In 2016 they put me on a regiment and the normal expectancy is five to 10 years.
Sexton said the treatments have made it difficult for her to eat and she has dropped 40 pounds.
“I would run my hands through my hair and I wasn’t just getting out a few strands…I was getting a whole ball of hair. We decided to just go ahead and shave my head.”
While serving as nurse, Sexton said she remembers saying “The Lord’s Prayer” everyday on the elevator as she would prepare to make her rounds. Unfortunately, as her health suffered more complications, she had to retire from nursing.
“I was working at Tennova North and my last day was on July 12 this year,” she said. “I realized I couldn’t be a nurse anymore.”
Despite the hardships, Sexton said her family and faith have been uplifting through the challenges.
“I’ve got wonderful sons, a daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren,” she said. “They take care of me. I’ve had to step back and become a child.”
Sexton said one of her favorite memories during her ordeal is when her son-in-law Dereck Partin was cutting her hair while her granddaughter, Anslee Partin, held her hand to provide comfort. She said all of the male members of her family shaved their heads in support.
She said her family and faith keep her going.
“I’m not mad at God,” she said. “God gives his toughest battles to his toughest warriors. There are days I realize cancer is a gift. It has made me love everyone harder. I see people in pain and I ask if they are OK. Don’t get me wrong…cancer sucks. But life is good. God gives us hope.”
