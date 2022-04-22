NEWPORT—A crisis response training is set for June 9 and 10, and will be helpful to those tasked with responding to crises in life, or at work. The training costs $50, covers the cost of the book, and can even put you on a registry to be validated in the event of a community crisis.
The training can directly benefit your life, work, or even place you on a list of responders in the event that Red Cross or another organization is called into town during a crisis, and seeks local help.
The training will take place at the Professional Development Center, located in the old Walmart plaza.
For more information, contact Kristin Roberts at 423-608-1548.
