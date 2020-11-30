NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild is a excited to present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" this weekend. This retelling of the classic Christmas story will be sure to get everyone in the holiday mood.
With many groups not doing their traditional holiday activities, this production is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the joy of the season. The children of Cocke County have been hard at work since September learning lines and songs to help bring this production to life.
In 2020 the Theatre Guild had planned to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The Sound of Music first graced the Cocke County stage in 1990. Because of the COVID crisis, plans the Guild made to bring entertainment to the stage this year were unfortunately disrupted.
Great care has been taken to ensure the safety of all the performers and audience members in order for The Guild to end their 30th year with a Cast and Crew youth production. Members of The Guild are still hard at work to bring Sound of Music back to the stage in 2021.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" can be seen on December 4 at 7 p.m., December 5 at 1 p.m., and December 5 at 7 p.m. all in the Cocke County High School auditorium. Tickets available at http://www.newporttheatreguild.com and are $12 each. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Plans have been made to allow appropriate social distancing for everyone's safety. Seating is spaced throughout the auditorium and masks will be required of the audience.
"It's been great fun bringing to life some of the classic scenes from the television special," said director Hillery Griffin. "We've also added some surprises that I think everyone will enjoy."
In addition to children performers as the Peanuts cast, members of the Newport Dance and Cheer Academy Stars team dancers will appear in the production. Individuals from the community have also donated their time as members of the orchestra and the backstage crew. Cosby High School senior Easton Ball is providing the accompaniment.
There are still tickets available to all shows this weekend.
You're sure to regret it if you don't come enjoy the hard work the children have put into their production.
