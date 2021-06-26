Failure to Appear: Deputy Joshua Smith was on patrol when Detective Max Laughter advised there were two wanted subjects at Weigel’s in Newport. Smith responded and made contact with Charlie McMahan and Kimberly Yost. Both subjects had active warrants out of Cocke County. Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. McMahan and Yost were wanted on warrants for Failure to Appear.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood and Deputy Randy Forbes were dispatched to East Highway 25/70 near the Bobarosa Saloon due to a male walking around in the ditch line with a flashlight. Forbes made contact with the male who advised he was having car trouble and was trying to flag people down. He was identified as Tom Hudson, 57, Honey Lane, Newport. After checking Hudson through dispatch, he showed to be clear of warrants, and had an expired gun permit. According to the report, Hudson began to act erratically and started pulling grass with his hands and hitting a tree with a stick. Deputies believed he appeared to be under the influence of some type of intoxicant. Hudson was asked about the last time he had used drugs, and he stated that he had used Methamphetamine 10 to 12 hours prior. Hudson was asked if he had anything illegal on his person and he stated that he had a firearm on the backside of his waistband. Deputy Forbes removed the firearm and took Hudson into custody. Deputies searched Hudson’s vehicle and found syringes in the middle console of the car. Hudson was then transported to the County Jail. A gold container that came out of Hudson pocket contained a bag with a clear substance inside of it suspected to be Methamphetamine. After weighing the substance it showed to be 1.1 grams. Hudson has been charged with Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Public Intoxication and Possession of Schedule II.
Possession: Deputy Randy Forbes and Deputy Lt. Wes Keys observed an individual operating a Toyota Camry on Cosby Highway without wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as Samantha Bowlin, 35, Mineral Street, Newport. Bowlin was found to be driving on a suspended license verified by Central Dispatch. Upon further investigation, several syringes, bags, and needle caps were found. Bowlin stated she was an addict and needed help. She stated that she uses Heroin and Methamphetamine. Bowlin was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Driving while License Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes observed a vehicle traveling on Cosby Highway with a busted front windshield. Forbes conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of English Mountain Road and Shale Road. The driver, Amanda Fain, 40 Ridge Runner Road, Newport, stated that she did not have a license. The passenger gave Deputy Forbes an ID card with the name Gary Milton Stelly. After questioning Mr. Stelly he stated that his real name was Garrett R. Gibson. Gibson was found to have warrants out of Sevier and Hamblen County. A vehicle search was conducted after Fain gave permission to Forbes. The vehicle search produced several syringes, brass knuckles, a digital scale and needle caps. Garrett was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail by Officer B.J. Forrester. Fain was transported to the Cocke County jail by Deputy Forbes.
Woman attacked by dogs: Deputy Joshua Smith received a call to sign a chart at the ER. Upon arriving he spoke with Beth Bettie, who informed him that she had been attacked by a pack of dogs on JBH Way in Del Rio. Bettie said she had to stab one of the dogs to get away. She showed Smith the bite marks on both her legs and arms. She did not know who owns the dogs or where they belong.
Assault: Deputy Colby Franco was dispatched to the Sheriff’s Office to do a walk in report for an individual who claimed she was assaulted. Franco spoke to Kristi Rakes who stated she went to her 524 Barger Hollow Road residence on Wednesday to grab her divorce paperwork. When she arrived she used her keys to open the front door, but her roommate Swannie McCracken, 34, tried to keep her out of the home. Rakes stated that McCracken grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. Franco made contact with McCracken later that day, and took her into custody. She was charged with Assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
