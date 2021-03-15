There are a variety of methods for finding employment. This publication highlights tips that will assist you in finding the right job. Persistence and dedication are key – especially during the difficult times.
Be Persistent and Dedicated
• Treat job-hunting as a job. The search is a 40-hour a week commitment. You are marketing yourself.
Until you land that job, searching is your job!
• Contact several potential employers each day.
• Obtain the name of the supervisor of the department you want to work in and call him/her directly. Inquire about potential job openings.
• Direct your attention to positions that will become available, not just those that are available.
• Follow up leads immediately. If you learn of a job opening late in the day, call the firm to arrange an appointment for the next day.
Contact Options Once You Have Identified a Job Opening
• Submit your resume and cover letter online through a job search site or by email.
• Send a cover letter and a resume through the mail.
• Take a copy of your resume and go directly to the prospective employer’s place of business to seek an interview.
• Place a telephone call to the place of business to request an interview.
Applying for a job can take many forms but the purpose is the same — landing you an interview! Some employers ask for applicants to apply online; others may ask that you apply via email. No matter the method you apply, employers will use the documents you submit as screening and selection tools.
Application Via Email
One of the most common ways to apply for jobs today is by completing an online application and/or sending your letter of application (cover letter) via email. The best way to use email to apply for a job is by following the application instructions you have been given, only sending a resume and cover letter by email if the employer requests them.
When you send your resume, it is important to also include a concise cover letter (which can be your email message) when you apply. The intent of the email is to let the recipient know the same information as in a traditional cover letter:
Why you are writing
Which job you are applying for
What your qualifications are for the job
What you have to offer the company
How you will follow up or how the recipient can get in touch with you
Tips for Email Applications
Your email should not be lengthy. Following are a few tips on what to include.
• Subject line: Hiring managers receive a lot of emails; make it easy for them to filter messages. Include your name and the job title for which you are applying in the message’s subject line.
• Salutation: If at all possible send your email to a specific person. If you don’t have a name, then open with “Dear Hiring Manager” or with the more formal, but outdated, “To Whom It May Concern.”
• First paragraph: Explain why you are writing. Mention where you saw the job announcement, the date when it was posted and how you found out about the opening. If you were referred by a friend or someone with the company, mention that here.
• Middle paragraphs: This is the section where you pitch your skills and experience. Tell why you would be a good fit and what you can offer the company. Highlight your most relevant jobs and responsibilities as well as your accomplishments. Don’t duplicate what is on your resume.
• Final paragraph: Thank the recipient for reading your email and for considering your application. Mention that your resume is attached.
• Closing: Use a polite closing, such as “Sincerely” to end your letter and then type your name.
• Email signature: You can include your email signature with your contact information. List your name, phone number, email address and, if you have one, your LinkedIn profile URL.
• Attachments: Attach your resume to the email message in the format requested by the employer.
If no format is specified, send it as a PDF or Word document.
If you choose to attach a separate cover letter, be sure to introduce yourself in the letter, tell where/how you heard about the opening, state that the cover letter and resume are attached and end with a polite closing. Before you send it, check it for typos and grammatical errors. Read your letter out loud. Have someone else proof it for you. Be sure to include an email signature with your name, phone number and email address. Providing this information in the email will make it easier for the recruiter to get in touch.
Email the letter to yourself to be sure the formatting is perfect.
Want More Information?
For additional information on applying for a job, download a copy of UT Extension Publication “W 936-E Finding Work — Applying for a Job.”
This information was researched and written by UT Extension Consumer Economic team and provided to you by UT Extension Family and Consumer Science Agent, Jessica Gardner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.