The Legend Of The Ball

A few months ago I wrote about, what has become, a tradition of placing coins on the headstones of deceased Veterans. What began as someone’s special memento to the memory of the loss of their loved one became a legend. This legend over time became a tradition for many service members as a way to recognize their fallen comrades.
The difference in a tradition and a legend is the tradition is regarded as family history, beliefs or customs that have been passed from generation to generation. A legend is, what is viewed as a traditional story, that cannot be authenticated. The Native Americans call it oral history as their cultural traditions are handed down to their young who are chosen to carry the stories forward.
Last year I was at an event and heard a Veteran who told a story, he said that is a tradition at every military base. He said that the “Ball” that sits on top of each flagpole has a special purpose and contains items in case of an enemy attack. I had never heard of this before and found it interesting and investigated this “tradition”.
T
HE BALL ON TOP:
As with most of the subjects I write about I like to get, as Sargent Joe Friday used to say, “Just the facts ma’am, just the facts”. Today it is much easier with the internet, where you can find something about everything. You must be cautious with the information since everyone has an opinion and likes to post it online.
Because of that there are a couple of sites that research subjects to find their validity which I use, one is “Snopes”. When I looked for information on this “tradition” I found there were many variations of the story concerning the items “in the ball” and their uses.
The American flag has been an important part of military history since it’s presence over Fort McHenry, in 1814, the morning after the British attack. The sight of it still waving in the wind, inspired the writing of, what is now, our National Anthem by Francis Scott Key.
Since then the flag has become a symbol, throughout the world, of this country’s people, principles, and land. It is what our military has followed into battle in every war since the beginning of this country. It is used to mark our territories. It shows resistance or raised to proclaim victory, as remembered by the one posted atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima. And though rarely happened in history, it’s capture, or absence is an indicator of defeat.
The first flagpoles were topped with golden eagles. These winged ornaments caused the flags and ropes to become entangled in the wind. The eagles were replaced with round balls to solve the problems. Their main purpose is to protect hollow flagpoles from the rain. They also serve as “trucks or finials” that hold pulleys for the rope that raises and lowers the flag.
THE LEGEND:
The theme running throughout this legend is the idea that the enemy must at all costs be prevented from taking possession of a base’s flag. The legend goes that it is “traditional” for each ball to contain items used for the final moments of a battle for a base or facility the American flag flies over and used for its destruction.
In this scenario the “last soldier”, surrounded by encroaching enemy troops, is to climb/scale the flagpole or knock it over, chop it down or do whatever needed to retrieve items (supplies) hidden in the ball (Variations say the objects can also be found hidden near the pole). Each of the “items” have their own special purpose, but depending on source, differ in exact objects used. Legend dictates that there are three objects generally found.
Most versions say there is a match inside, others say it is a razor. Either is provided to destroy the American flag so it does not fall into enemy hands. Another version says both a match and razor. The razor cuts the flag into strips and the match them burns them. Yet another says the razor cuts the rope away from the pole and not used on the flag itself.
The second item in the ball would be a bullet which has two scenarios. One way is the bullet is used to provide one last attempt in defending the flag from the surrounding enemy. The other scenario is that this last soldier will use the bullet to commit suicide so the enemy cannot learn his secrets.
Additionally, a pistol for that bullet is said to be buried at the base of the flagpole (The Army says that noncommissioned officers take this legend so seriously that at promotion boards, soldiers are asked how far the pistol is buried from the flagpole: “In some they’re pretty specific: It’s six paces, the pistol from the flagpole and some of them even mention a cardinal direction.”)
The third item is strictly symbolic, a penny, to represent America’s wealth. Another says there is a grain of rice. One way says the rice represents that the American are so tough they can survive on very little. The other states it is used for fuel to help the soldier continue his battle to defend the flag.
A couple of other items that are mentioned are a grain of wheat and a needle and thread. The grain of wheat is to be used to rebuild food supplies and the needle and thread would mend the flag if it had been damaged both if the soldier would be victorious.
Some say this “legend” was created as a prank on new recruits. In the Air Force we could send the new guy to get a bucket of prop wash or a sky hook. Maybe a left-handed monkey wrench. The Boy Scouts probably started it all with the usually mandatory “Snipe hunt” on their first camping trip. I am sure each branch had their own list of items the “newbies” were assigned to find. The “old-timers” always had a good time watching the hunt for their “I need it now” items.
Hearing this legend being shared shows that is widely believed enough to be taken seriously. It has left a secondary affect of showing the symbolic importance of the soldier’s dedication for his flag and his country.
THE FORGOTTEN WAR:
I want to start by apologizing to a group of Veterans that I have mentioned very little. I regret that I have only run short mentions of Korean Veterans in my column. I pledge that will change!
The Korean War began the June 25, 1950 and ended on July 27, 1953. My adopted (by heart) father was William Charles “Billy” Curry, US Army, Command Sargent Major, Retired/Deceased, a Korean Veteran. I have met only a hand full of Korean Veterans living in the community and would like you to contact me if you are one.
Using information from a recent National AMVETS article about Prisoners Of War-Missing In Action (POW-MIA) I received this week reminded me of the many battles and losses the many American soldiers incurred during the Korean War.
“Among losses on the ground, most men died in major battles or as prisoners of war (POW) in permanent or recurrently used camps. Others died along the wayside or in small villages, and air losses occurred all over North Korea. Many of the air losses also occurred in proximity to battle zones or the roads connecting them. So, it is possible that major concentrations of human remains are located in these areas. Of more than 7,800 men lost and unrecovered from the Korean War, about 5,300 were lost in North Korea, and most of these men were part of well defined, geographical populations.
The locations of the Apex Camps operated by the North Koreans are believed to hold more than 300 remains, and peninsular Camp 5 on the south bank of the Yalu River, is believed to hold another 550. The main Death Valley Camp, also known as Pukchin-Tarigol, is believed to add 350. Most of the men who died at these sites passed during the winter of 1950-51, before food could be delivered reliably and shelter was haphazard at best.
By the next winter, conditions were far better, and deaths were far fewer. There were many other POW deaths as well, but these were along the wayside or in smaller villages, of which Valley #1 Camp is an example. The villages of the Suan Camps may contain another 225-war dead from several recurrent movements, nearly all being exhausted men who could go no farther north in their marches.
The combined Unsan and Chongchon River battle area contains approximately 1,600 dead, including concentrations along the Kuryong River, and at Unsan, Kunu-ri, and Kujang. Our recovery teams have worked at several sites within this general area.
Farther east, in the Chosin Reservoir campaign, almost 1,200 men are still unaccounted for. Most of these were at sites along the east side of the Reservoir, but there were also substantial losses at Yudam-ni and along the road south from the Reservoir to Hungnam.”
UNACCOUNTED FOR:
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency report lists the still unaccounted. Army -5,751; Air Force – 908; Navy – 276; and Marine Corps – 642; for a total of 7,597. The United States is still making efforts to recover the remains of those missing in Korea. In 2018 the North Koreans returned remains of US Servicemen in 55 cases. The latest two identified, Army Cpl. Jerry M. Garrison and Sgt. Gerald B. Raeymacker were identified and returned home for burial in early October of 2019. In the near future I will share other stories of the men and women who served in Korea.
NEWS OF NOTE:
