Mulvey

Kathleen Ann Mulvey, age 87, passed away peacefully at Newport Convalescent Center Sunday, January 8, 2023. Her family were descendants of Ireland. Kathleen was born in New York where she lived for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mulvey, who owned an Irish Pub in NYC and Katherine Mulvey, whom was a seamstress for Carnegie Hall in NYC.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.