Kathleen Ann Mulvey, age 87, passed away peacefully at Newport Convalescent Center Sunday, January 8, 2023. Her family were descendants of Ireland. Kathleen was born in New York where she lived for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mulvey, who owned an Irish Pub in NYC and Katherine Mulvey, whom was a seamstress for Carnegie Hall in NYC.
She is survived by her loving dog, JoJo. She received her Doctorate of Philosophy in New York. Her Master of Arts from Marquette University in Wisconsin. She completed her study in education and taught at various colleges over the years. She also argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Kathleen received her Juris Doctorate Law Degree, she worked as a Defense Attorney in Newport and surrounding counties for several years. She loved the TN Mountains, taking care of her lawn, garden and flowers, knitting, spinning wool, and reading.
Special friends who cared for her the last few years were Jabo and Tammy Francis, Mike and Myra Lewis, Dennis and Debbie Williams. A Special Thank You to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Tennova Convalescent Center Staff.
Per Kathleen’s request, a graveside service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Jonestown Cemetery in Del Rio, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, Stokely Memorial Library.
